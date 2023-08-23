SPRING CREEK – At the Spring Creek tournament, the Elko girls soccer team began its season with a 2-2 record — playing progressively better throughout its games.

Versus Pahrump Valley

In the season opener on Friday, the Lady Indians had first-game jitters

Against the Lady Trojans, Elko allowed four goals and did not score — falling 4-0 to Pahrump Valley.

Of Pahrump Valley’s goals, one came off a caught and dropped direct kick — followed in senior Courtney Van House — and three scores on corner kicks.

Without placing bodies on the balls from the corner flags, the Lady Trojans scored from both corners — senior Paris Coleman, sophomore Aubrey Williams and senior Kailani Martinez each following passes into the net in the second half.

From the corner, freshman Natalie Soto assisted two of the goals — Martinez also setting up one score.

Versus Fallon

In the Lady Indians’ second game on Friday, they played a much better brand of ball in the first half against Fallon but neither team managed to score in the first 30 minutes.

But, Elko’s first goal of the season came in the 39th minute — senior Jaqueline Rivera punching home a line drive from the right wing for a 1-0 lead.

However, Fallon struck back quickly — freshman Kaylee Craig driving through the defense down the left side and crossing a ball across the face of the keeper just one minute later.

With the game tied 1-1 — after 39 minutes of scoreless action — the third goal in a three-minute span proved to be the difference.

Elko senior Ryinn Hatch worked through a crowd and netted a shot from just left of the middle of the box — lifting the Lady Indians to a 2-1 victory.

Versus Lowry

In its first Saturday match, the Lady Indians gained another victory over another 3A North-East opponent.

Versus Lowry, Elko played its most complete game of the tournament — doing everything better on both sides of the field.

Offensively, the Lady Indians passed to feet effectively, took and made shots.

On the defensive end, Elko was much better at putting a body on the ball and opponents, communicated and switched with regularity and efficiency.

The shutout was preserved with a remarkable save by junior Yanira Garcia, who guessed correctly on a penalty kick — sliding to her right and batting the attempt wide of the frame.

Elko led 1-0 at the half — scoring in the eighth minute on a shot from the right wing by senior Abi Ramirez.

In the 35th minute, freshman Janelle Garcia pushed the margin to 2-0 with a shot over the head of a defender from beyond the box that bounced off the goalie and into the lower-right side of the frame.

Elko grabbed a 3-0 lead just a minute later on a cross from senior Miranda Casas to freshman Brielle Cooper, who chipped the ball into the right side past the keeper.

In the 58th minute, Ramirez booked her second goal of the contest with a lofted archer from distance on the right wing — dropping the ball over the leaping keeper.

The Lady Indians capped a 5-0 victory in the 59th minute, freshman Sofia Avila splitting a pair of defenders and driving a low ball around the goalie.

Versus Reed

In the tourney finale, the Lady Indians fell 2-0 to Reed.

While Elko played well for the most part — creating about the same amount of opportunities as the Lady Raiders — the Lady Indians never converted a shot.

In the first half, Reed took a 1-0 lead on a loose-ball follow — the initial save made by the keeper.

The ball was dislodged and fell between the legs of a trio of players and was booted from traffic and into the net.

In the second half, Reed capped a 2-0 win as senior Jazelle Bowden beat numerous defenders with solid footwork and drove home the insurance goal with a line drive into the right side of the net.

Up Next

The Lady Indians (2-2) will play non-league road contests in preseason matches against North Tahoe at 5 p.m. Friday and South Tahoe at 11 a.m. Saturday.