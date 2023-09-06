SPRING CREEK — After a 6-0 victory Friday over Dayton, the Spring Creek girls soccer team experienced a similar result Saturday.

Against Fernley, the Lady Spartans scored three goals in the first half and two in the second — blanking the Lady Vaqueros 5-0.

In the third minute, Spring Creek went to the front for good — freshman Addy Smith knocking a shot off the keeper and following her own rebound for a 1-0 lead.

The advantage doubled in the seventh minute as freshman Emma Bear drained a shot from the left side near the 18-yard line for a 2-0 tally.

Just six minutes later, Bear’s second goal — another attempt from inside the box on the left edge — pushed the margin to three.

At the half, the Lady Spartans led 3-0.

In the second half, sophomore Sophia Hunt notched her second goal in as many games.

Senior Jacey Lindquist took the initial shot, freshman Payton Greener hit the follow and Hunt cleaned up the mess for a 4-0 lead in the 53rd minute.

Spring Creek capped its scoring in the 55th minute, junior Alyson Clarke striking a shot off a Fernley defender — who hit the ball into the net for an own-goal.

The Lady Spartans improved to 2-0 in league play with a 5-0 victory.

As a team, Spring Creek took 14 shots — scoring on five — and limited the Lady Vaqueros to six attempts.

In the frame, junior goalie Abby Wakefield finished with five saves for the Lady Spartans.