SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek girls soccer team scored all of its goals in the first half of Friday’s home game against West Wendover.

But, the Lady Spartans exploded for a seven-goal streak in the first minutes and cruised to a 7-0 victory over the Lady Wolverines.

West Wendover was under attack from the opening kick.

Freshman Addy Smith hit the first attempt wide to the right, junior Izabel Zubiria missed high after a corner play with junior Jacey Lindquist and senior Sarah Schwandt sailed a try from distance over the frame.

Freshman Katie Morrill pushed a kick from the left wide to the right of the far post, Schwandt missed just left of the post and a kick from Smith was saved and Zubiria knocked a try wide to the right.

But, the Lady Spartans broke through in the eighth minute — junior transfer McKenzee Peterson scoring from the right side for a 1-0 lead.

Smith followed with a miss wide to the right, freshman Emma Bear hit a ball over the crossbar and Schwandt zipped another shot from deep high over the frame.

Lindquist missed high on a pass from Zubiria, and Bear had a goal wiped off the board on a direct kick from Lindquist — moving early before the DK was struck.

Schwandt trickled an attempt wide to the left, but Bear scored her second goal of the game — but the first that counted — in the 16th minute on a rebound after a bobble by the keeper.

After a shot by Schwandt was saved, the Lady Spartans went up 3-0 in the 18th minute — Zubiria scoring on a pass from Lindquist, who carried the ball for a great length down the middle.

In the 20th minute, Lindquist pushed the advantage to four on a penalty kick after Smith was fouled in the box on the right edge.

Smith then narrowly missed a goal as she landed her attempt from the right wing on top of the net.

Spring Creek extended to a five-goal cushion in the 23rd minute, Bear cashing her second official goal after a goal kick by West Wendover, which lost possession quickly.

Smith missed wide to left on a chip from the right, West Wendover’s goalie made a save but the Lady Spartans pulled ahead by six as Morrill knocked a line drive off the keeper and into the left side of the net.

Senior Rubi Cortez missed wide to the right of the frame, but Spring Creek took a 7-0 lead just before halftime on a wide-open cross from the right to the left side of the net by Lindquist.

Cortez nearly scored as the keeper came out from the frame, but she was unable to work around the keeper in time to track down the loose ball.

Smith knocked a shot off the crossbar after a push down the left side and a cross from Smith, and Zubiria had a shot saved after a nice-and-go with junior Morgan Vannoy.

Around the 65th minute, the Lady Spartans nearly enforced the mercy rule but a shot from the right side by Smith was batted away and collected by the West Wendover goalie.

She nearly ended the game early once again in the 68th — her shot from the right edge snagged by the keeper — and had another attempt grabbed in the 69th.

In the 73rd, a corner kick from Zubiria was snagged by the goalie after the ball bounced through a crowd in the middle.

The game ended early as a West Wendover girl was hurt on the play.

Spring Creek dominated the first half and rolled to a 7-0 victory, scoring all of its goals before the break.

Up Next

The Lady Spartans will face White Pine at 10 a.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek, the Lady Wolverines playing against the Lady Indians at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, at Adobe Middle School.

West Wendover

After a 3-1 victory in the season opener on Aug. 25, against Battle Mountain, the Lady Wolverines have dropped six straight, falling 6-2 to Pershing County, 10-0 against Fallon, 8-0 versus Lowry, 8-0 to Fernley, 8-0 against Dayton and 7-0 to Spring Creek.

Spring Creek at Lowry

On Sept. 8, the Lady Spartans lost 4-3 to Lowry, in Winnemucca.

Spring Creek trailed 3-0 at halftime and fell behind 4-0 in the second minute of the second half but rallied with three-consecutive goals by Morrill, Smith and Bear — losing 4-3.

Spring Creek at Fallon

After losing junior goalkeeper Abby Wakefield to a dislocated kneecap against Lowry, Spring Creek was pummeled on Sept. 9, in Fallon, allowing three goals in each half in a 6-0 loss.