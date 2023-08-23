SPRING CREEK — At its home tournament, the Spring Creek Lady Spartans started the season with a 1-3 record.

The Lady Spartans went 1-1 on Friday and closed with a pair of losses on Saturday.

Versus Lowry

Against the Lady Buckaroos, Spring Creek dropped its season opener in a 4-0 shutout loss.

Lowry took an early lead on a shot from the left side by freshman Ava Swensen, opening a 2-0 advantage on a goal from the opposite side by sophomore Maite Avalos — who created space and fired.

At the break, the Lady Spartans trailed 3-0 — junior Britain Backus knocking a shot over a defender and just below the crossbar.

Spring Creek had chances early, creating several corners and finding some opportunities on direct kicks — all of which were missed and not followed.

Junior Jacey Lindquist sent a try wide of the frame, and balls to the middle were played by freshmen Katie Morrill, Payton Greener — who also passed well — and Emma Bear.

In the second half, freshman Addison Smith missed wide to the right from the left side.

Junior goalie Abby Wakefield kept the game manageable with several nice saves on the other end.

Morrill sent one ball wide to the left, but several Lady Spartans made nice runs on the play.

Lowry took a four-score lead on a goal by senior Alia Novi, who followed a try by freshman Adalyn Entwistle and cashed the rebound.

Toward the end of the game, Spring Creek’s best chances to score from the right side were ripped wide to the right and high by junior Alyson Clarke.

Versus Fallon

In their second Friday contest, the Lady Spartans nailed down their first victory of the year — outlasting Fallon 2-1.

Lindquist missed wide on a shot, a try by Morrill was saved by the keeper and a goal for Lindquist was wiped away due to an offside call.

But, Spring Creek benefited greatly by a Fallon mistake.

Attempting to clear the ball from the box, a Lady Greenwave defender struck a kick — knocking the ball into the back of senior Sarah Schwandt.

The ball ricocheted straight backward and past the keeper for the Lady Spartans’ first goal of the season.

After several chances by Morrill, Schwandt and senior Cassie Thompson missed their marks — the Lady Spartans booked a 2-0 lead.

Just before the break, Bear showed hustle and followed a deflection by the keeper against junior Kendyl Capurro — knocking the rebound into the frame.

In the second half, Thompson hit a ball over the frame on a corner kick from right side.

As the game progressed, Fallon created the bulk of the offensive opportunities — senior Madison Lewis firing a kick over the crossbar, freshman Kaylee Craig having a shot saved by Wakefield and junior Kaitlin Goings missing wide to the right.

Wakefield made consecutive saves on a direct kick by junior Payton Oceuera and a shot from Craig.

After a kick from junior Ambreea Snodgrass sailed high and a try from Oceuera was snagged by Wakefield, the Lady Greenwave broke through late.

In the 58th minute, Oceuera scored on a direct kick from just beyond the box — earning an assist on a drop from senior Zoey Jarrett.

Down the stretch, the Lady Spartans scrambled and held on for a 2-1 win.

Versus Reed

On Saturday morning, Spring Creek dropped a 3-0 shutout loss to Reed.

The Lady Raiders used their speed and created chances on runs down the left side early, leading to a goal for senior Jazelle Bowden on a through ball in the 20th minute.

Spring Creek’s offensive chances were limited, Lindquist hitting a direct kick high and over the frame on the left side from a kick on the right wing.

In the 25th minute, Reed gained a breakaway goal down the left edge by sophomore Serenity Villatora — the Lady Spartans taking poor angles to the ball and getting pinned behind the shooters’ hips.

As soon as the second half began, the Lady Raiders pushed the margin to three scores — taking the ball from midfield and gaining a follow on a deflection for a goal by sophomore McKenzie Connolly.

Spring Creek settled in defensively, Wakefield made some great stops on shots from the outside and senior Sharmayne Lamb made some nice steps toward potential shooters.

Offensively, the Lady Spartans were held almost exclusively to direct kicks by Lindquist — one being saved by the keeper and another flying just ahead of a run by Morrill.

In the end, Spring Creek played a better second half but fell 4-0.

Versus Pahrump Valley

Battling fatigue, a lack of numbers and suffering injuries — the Lady Spartans dropped their final contest of the tourney to Pahrump Valley by a final score of 4-0.

In the 15th minute, sophomore Natalia Vallin scored easily in the middle.

By the break, the Lady Trojans led 3-0 after goals from the right side for senior Andrea Sauceda Amador and junior Shaelee Boucher — senior Kailani Martinez notching assists on two of the three goals.

In the second half, Spring Creek gave up just one score — Martinez crossing the face of the keeper.

Greener went in at goalie for the second half and made a number of saves, and a direct kick by Clarke was stopped by Pahrump Valley keeper Avery Moore.

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (1-3) will play a pair of road contests in non-league action, taking on South Tahoe at 5 p.m. Friday and North Tahoe at 11 a.m. Saturday.