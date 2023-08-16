Related to this story

Lady Spartans eliminated by Truckee

Spring Creek’s season ended with a quarterfinal exit in a 3-0 loss to Truckee, the Lady Spartans closing the year with a 10-12-1 overall recor…

Lady Spartans clinch playoff spot

The No. 6 Lady Spartans will play No. 3 Truckee in the quarterfinal round of the 3A North regional tournament at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the game …

Lady Spartans stumble against Hug

The Lady Spartans (3-7 overall, 2-2 against 3A North) will play on the road at 4:45 p.m. Friday against Wooster, in Reno, and at 11:45 a.m. Sa…

