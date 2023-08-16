SPRING CREEK — For the upcoming season, Spring Creek girls soccer coach Kami Crowe has one of her most inexperienced squads in recent years but will lean heavily on several consistent starters and hopes her team grows throughout the season.

“We are on the younger side — at least as far as varsity experience — but we have room to grow,” she said. “We have to get back to basics.”

In 2022, the Lady Spartans finished the year with a record of 10-11-1 but went 7-2-1 in league play of the Division 3A North-East.

For the 3A North regional tournament, the Lady Spartans were shut out 3-0 by Truckee, at Wooster High School, in Reno.

Despite graduating mainstays Avery Beatty and Arena McDermott — who have each signed to play ball at the collegiate level — the Lady Spartans will bring back several athletes who have served them well in recent seasons.

On such player is now-junior Jacey Lindquist, who could provide Spring Creek with impact performances on both sides of the field.

In just eight games, she scored four goals as a sophomore — battling an injury for the first half of the season.

As a freshman, she tallied five goals and an assist.

Due to the departures of McDermott and Beatty, Crowe said Lindquist will be tasked with playing more defense and also doubling to the midfield offensively.

Defensively, she will be aided by fellow junior Isabel Zubiria, now-sophomore Justine McDermott and seniors Sarah Schwandt, Sharmayne Lamb and Cassie Thompson.

As a freshman, Justine McDermott also provided offensive production in limited chances with a goal and an assist.

Crowe said Schwandt will play defense but will serve as a “utility and can play anywhere.”

In the goal, Spring Creek welcomes back junior Abby Wakefield — who has played for the Lady Spartans since she was a freshman.

As a sophomore, Wakefield saved 146 shots and allowed 2.473 goals per game.

She could receive some help in the frame from freshman Payton Greener.

Offensively, Crowe is optimistic about the potential of freshmen Katie Morrill and Addison Smith in the midfield and at the forward positions.

“They could be big offensive players for us,” she said. “They have good speed, footwork and field vision.”

In the midfield, Morrill and Smith will also play with senior Lizzie Billat and juniors Kendyl Capurro, junior Alyson Clarke and Morgan Vannoy.

Currently, senior Aubrey Dawson — who returned in the middle of last season after an injury — is recovering from another knee surgery in the summer and has not been cleared to play yet.

“We have quite a few girls who have not played a lot of varsity games, but we have some girls who have some good experience with the game,” Crowe said. “I think we should have a pretty strong defense.”

Going forward, Crowe hopes her team cane improve its offensive attack.

Season Openers

The Lady Spartans will host their tournament and play in their season opener against Lowry at 11 a.m. Friday, in Spring Creek, and follow with a 5 p.m. Friday kick versus Fallon.

On Saturday, Spring Creek will face Reed at 8 a.m. and Pahrump Valley at 11 a.m.