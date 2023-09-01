SPRING CREEK — After somewhat of a slow half — aside from a pair of goals on cleanup-corner kicks — the Spring Creek girls soccer team went off in the second half.

On Friday, the Lady Spartans won their 3A North-East opener with ease — thumping Dayton by a final score of 6-0 with four-second half goals.

Spring Creek senior Sarah Schwandt took the first strike toward the goal but had her shot saved by Dayton’s keeper.

In the seventh minute, the Lady Dust Devils missed out on a golden opportunity.

On a direct kick from near midfield, the Lady Spartans were called for a penalty in the box.

On the ensuing penalty kick, junior Tru Lundeen sent her PK directly into the chest of Spring Creek senior goalie Abby Wakefield.

For the Lady Spartans, senior Lizzie Billat nearly scored on a follow near the frame after a shot by freshman Katie Morrill.

Freshman Emma Bear hit a solid ball but pushed the attempt wide to the right.

In the 13th minute, Spring Creek broke through on a corner kick from junior Alyson Clarke — the ball bouncing around after several attempts in the box — Morrill scoring on the rebound.

Morrill missed another try wide to the right, and Clarke had a shot from long distance on the right wing saved by the keeper.

Schwandt also had a shot stopped by the goalie after a corner kick.

But, the Lady Spartans cashed in once again on a kick from the corner flag — Clarke’s initial kick cleaned up after a series of deflections by senior Sharmyane Lamb for a 2-0 lead in the 22nd minute.

From the left side, sophomore Stacy Rodriguez had one shot turned away and another wide to the left on a direct kick from senior Jacey Lindquist.

Schwandt had a shot saved by the goalie, saw one try deflect off a defender and hit the next kick wide to the left on her follow.

Toward the end of the half, Clarke also saw Dayton’s keeper grab a shot off the ground.

At the break, Spring Creek led 2-0.

In the second half, Morrill missed a shot wide to left after a corner kick by Clarke.

But, the Lady Spartans went up three in the 50th minute — sophomore Sophia Hunt drilling a line drive off the tip of the goalie’s hands for a goal.

Just three minutes later, Spring Creek built a four-goal cushion.

Bear worked around a defender after carrying the ball into the box, squared her shoulders and beat the keeper with a kick across the face of the goalie to inside the far-right post.

Lindquist came close to bodying a ball into the right wing — resulting in a corner kick — and Hunt nearly cashed her second goal of the contest on another good shot.

Schwandt tagged a well-struck ball from distance that was snagged with a nice grab by the goalie, and freshman Addison Smith missed a kick from the left side wide to the left upright.

Lindquist created space with some good footwork but nailed her kick from the left wing into the side of the net and hammed another ball off the hands of the keeper, who regained control of the ball just before it crossed the line.

Senior Rubi Cortez pushed a shot wide to the right of the frame, Clarke crossing a shot from the right too far to the left.

After creating a number of chances, Lindquist made a kick count — then another.

In the 69th minute, she lifted an arching ball from the left side over the head of the keeper for a 5-0 lead.

She wasted no time in adding her second goal, earning a pass from Smith on the left side for a six-goal lead.

Down the stretch, sophomore Amaiya Garrett came close to scoring on a pass down the middle — the keeper coming forward just in time — and Smith nearly scored on a nice pass from junior Nyssa Romo.

Toward the end, Clarke had a shot saved by the keeper.

The Lady Spartans won their league opener by a wide margin with the score at 6-0.

Up Next

The Lady Spartans will play their second 3A North-East contest against Fernley at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.