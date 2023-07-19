SPRING CREEK – “Playing soccer helps with life skills.”

Those words from BYU soccer goalkeeper Sabrina Davis ring much truth in her life as she has learned how to deal with challenges head on – both on and off the field.

Davis, 26, whose BYU Women’s soccer team went to the Elite 8 in the NCAA Division I women’s soccer tournament once and the Sweet Sixteen twice, also deals with dyslexia in her everyday life.

As a child, she attended the Havern School in Colorado – her home state – where she identified her strengths and weaknesses with her learning disability and discovered how to study effectively to receive her education.

Davis said she has not “overcome” dyslexia, “because it never goes away. It’s a constant issue. Did I learn skills and tools that have helped me in my daily life? Absolutely.”

For two years she attended the Havern School, which has a four-to-one student to teacher ratio, and was taught techniques for reading and writing to work with her dyslexia.

Davis credits the school with building her self-esteem. She remembers lacking confidence in the classroom in grade school, but that she learned to be an “advocate for yourself.” She encourages students who might have learning disabilities or have different ways of learning to approach their teachers about their needs.

At BYU she received her degree in exercise, and she fondly remembers professors who allowed her to record lectures and take exams verbally because one of her strengths is retaining information by listening comprehension.

“Don’t be afraid to stick up for yourself or to say something. If you need help, if there’s a different way you learn, express that to your teacher,” she explained. “I can almost bet 99% of the time teachers are willing to work with you.”

In Davis’ journey, there are similarities in finding ways around an opponent to make it to the goal both in the classroom and on the soccer field. As she works with the Spring Creek High School Lady Spartans soccer team goalkeepers, Davis enjoys sharing her experiences with them as they prepare for the upcoming season.

“I love to give back to high schoolers,” she said. “I love being able to expand their knowledge on the game.”

She also hopes that soccer imparts other lessons to the team other than how to kick or block a goal.

“I love that soccer – I know as cliché as it may sound — helps you with life skills, teamwork, leadership, communication, overcoming challenges, working together as a group.”

As Davis faced the national spotlight when she and her team made their way through NCAA tournaments and played on the U.S Women’s Soccer Youth National Team, she said she understands what players go through as they deal with the pressure to win and how players need to block it all out to maintain focus during a game.

“When working with young players who may be unfamiliar with such attention, I believe in sharing my experiences to provide guidance and reassurance,” she said.

It requires separating the external distractions from the game, something Davis encourages her young players to do through pre-game routines “to mentally prepare and find their focus.”

“This could include visualization exercises or journaling, which is what I did every practice to help me instill that confidence in myself,” she explained.

Forging a strong team is vital to the well-being of the players, Davis added.

“I can’t stress enough the significance of teamwork and communication. By fostering a supportive team environment, young players can rely on each other for encouragement and motivation,” she said. “This unity helps to alleviate individual pressure and allows players to collectively tackle challenges together.”

Davis recently moved to Elko with her husband Spencer, her daughter Jordan and son Grayson from Kentucky. She said she gets asked if her son Grayson is going to follow in her footsteps.

Looking back on her life where her parents allowed her to try several sports, including basketball – the first sport she loved – and volleyball before having a coach suggest she concentrate on soccer, Davis said she would leave the choice up to him.

“I’m going to let him play whatever he wants because that’s what will make him competitive and play the game that he loves,” she said.