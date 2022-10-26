Indians blank Greenwave

ELKO — The Elko boys soccer team is a game away from locking down its third-consecutive 3A North-East title and a first-round bye for the 3A North regional tournament.

On Wednesday, the Indians took care of two pieces of business — shutting out Fallon by a final score of 6-0.

With the victory, Elko moved to first place in the conference standings with 24 points — Spring Creek ranking second with 22 points.

Each have a Thursday game to play, the Indians hosting Lowry and the Spartans hosting the Greenwave.

Against Fallon, Elko dominated the battle of shots from the onset — despite going a lengthy stretch without a score.

Junior Orlando Ruiz knocked a shot off the outside of the left crossbar, and a kick by senior Langston Bonafide was saved by the Fallon goalkeeper.

The Indians earned a corner kick after a deflection against an attempt off the foot of junior Victor Lopez, and senior Miguel Abarca hit a shot wide to the left on the kick from the flag by junior Nico Avila.

From the middle, junior Miguel Huerta drilled a line drive wide to the left of the frame.

For the Wave, junior Dayton Steffens missed a follow-up from the left wide to the same side.

Elko was unable to convert numerous corner kicks in succession, and Lopez tagged a kick wide to the right.

The Indians nearly cashed their first goal on a rocket by Avila that skipped under the crossbar and down but not beyond the end line, and another of his shots was stopped by the keeper.

On the other end, sophomore Edwin Ugalde thumped an attempt wide to the left — senior Yahir Ugalde banging a shot from the right off the Elko goalie’s hands for a corner kick.

In the 27th minute, Elko broke through and took the lead for good on Fallon’s corner.

Bonafide won possession of the ball, dribbled down the left edge and made a great pass on a diagonal down the middle to junior Marcos Carlos — who the beat the goalie in a one-on-one for a 1-0 lead.

Five minutes after their first goal, Abarca gave the Indians their second — placing a major bend on a ball from the middle that started wide of the right post and curved back for a beautiful score and a 2-0 advantage.

Junior Angel Gonzalez made a great save for the Indians on a clean shot by Ugalde from the right wing, and Elko flipped the field with an overlapping run by junior defender Johnathan Jaimes — who hit his shot wide to the left.

Elko’s lead grew to three just before halftime, junior Andres Lopez nailing an open look from the right edge in the 36th minute.

Just three minutes into the second half, the Indians pushed the margin to four.

Junior Leo Pulgar launched a direct kick from distance on the right sideline, the ball arching majestically and coming down immediately after and over the outstretched hands of the keeper.

Bonafide ripped a line drive off the crossbar moments later, but the advantage went to 5-0 in the 53rd minute — freshman Edgar Montez getting in the mix with a great shot in the middle after an assist from Pulgar on the right side.

Elko capped its scoring with a pretty cross from the left edge to the opposite-right post by Bonafide in the 72nd minute for a 6-0 victory.

Up Next

The Indians (12-10 overall, 8-1 in league) will close out the regular season with a crucial contest against Lowry (3-15-1 overall, 3-5-1 in league) at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, at Adobe Middle.

With a win, Elko would punch its postseason ticket — the No. 1 seed and the only berth to the regional tourney from the North-East.

A draw would create a tiebreaker scenario with Spring Creek, given the Spartans beat the Greenwave at home in their finale.

A loss would eliminate Elko from the postseason if Spring Creek beats Fallon.

In the first meeting, the Indians shut out the Buckaroos 4-0 on Oct. 8, in Winnemucca.