Indians drop heartbreaker to McQueen in overtime

TRUCKEE, California — With a trip to state on the line, the Elko boys soccer team fell a goal short in the 3A North regional semifinal.

After falling behind 2-0, the Indians clawed back with two-unanswered goals and forced overtime against McQueen.

But, the Lancers closed the extra period early — pouring in the golden goal just 1:15 into OT for a 3-2 victory over Elko on Friday, in Truckee, California.

Early in the game, the Indians created some chances toward the McQueen frame — junior Marcos Carlos pushing a kick wide to the right of the net.

The Lancers’ first opportunity was created off the dribble by junior Pablo Quintero, who missed a line drive wide to the right on the move.

From the middle, junior Roberto Castillo passed down the left side to senior Ethan Griffith — who missed wide to the left.

The Indians flipped the field and passed effectively to feet, leading to a shot for junior Leo Pulgar, who knocked his attempt over the crossbar.

Elko earned a corner kick, junior Nico Avila taking the attempt from the flag — McQueen clearing the ball with ease.

After a solid charge toward the Lancers’ net, Carlos was wiped out and the ball swapped sides — senior Ryan Range missing wide to the right.

Castillo created space but barely missed with a lofted ball over the frame, and McQueen earned a corner kick but sent the ball over the crowd to the opposite side.

Nearing the 25-minute mark, Elko was ruled for a trip on the right wing.

Griffith took the direct kick and launched his kick over the outstretched hands of the keeper and into the top-right corner of the net, giving the Lancers a 1-0 lead.

Just two minutes after the first score, the Lancers netted their second — Griffith heading the ball into the frame after another dead-ball kick.

The Indians fought with their backs against the wall.

Carlos crossed kick to the middle, where junior Andres Lopez hit a shot up top and off the hands of the goalie for a corner kick.

Avila crossed a pass and senior Miguel Abarca headed the ball wide and out of bounds.

Two minutes after falling into a two-goal hole, Avila unleashed a rocket from the left side and snuck the ball under the crossbar into the upper-right corner — slicing the deficit in half.

On the other side, the Indians gained a save by junior Francisco Talamantes.

Senior Langston Bonafide was pushed down just outside the box, but Pulgar dropped a pass back and the kick through traffic was stopped by a wall of defenders.

Down the middle, Bonafide pushed the pace and worked around the goalie but was unable to track down the ball before it trickled beyond the end line.

McQueen earned a corner kick, but Talamantes worked to the near upright and rose up for a great snag out of the air.

At the break, Elko trailed by a margin of 2-1.

Talamantes opened the second half with a save for the Indians, and Elko erased McQueen’s lead in the 45th minute.

After a shot was initially blocked by the Lancers’ keeper, the ball bounced back to Bonafide — who chipped his kick over the goalie — knotting the score 2-2.

In the 55th minute, Elko earned a corner kick that was taken by Carlos — the Lancers heading the ball away from the net.

On the rebound, Pulgar missed wide to the right side — Griffith missing wide right as well for McQueen.

The Indians nearly scored but a shot hit off the hands of the goalie and went out for a corner kick, which was struck by Avila and cleared by McQueen.

Elko was called for foul outside the box, but the direct kick was sent to the left to Griffith — who missed wide.

Lopez was shoved from behind in the box, but no foul was called — the ball winding up back in the middle for a shot by junior Miguel Huerta that was grabbed by the keeper.

On the other end, sophomore Nick Hilson pushed a shot wide to the right.

McQueen began to get the better of the possession, leading to numerous shots and corner kicks — escaping consecutive tries from the flag unscathed.

The Indians nearly took their first lead in the 73rd minute, but Lopez’s kick from the middle was batted away by the goalie — the Indians ruled offside on the rebound.

Toward the end of regulation — yes, regulation — the Lancers applied more pressure on the Elko defense and possessed the majority of the time.

After 80 minutes, the dispute was not settled — the game advancing to overtime for a trip to state.

In OT, the action did not last long — Castillo dribbling across the field and booking McQueen’s spot in the state tourney with a rocket from the right side across to the upper-left corner of the net just 1:15 into the extra session.

The Indians’ season ended with a 3-2 loss in OT to the defending 3A North champions, the Lancers earning another bid to the regional championship.

Elko closed the year with a 13-11 record, a 9-1 mark in the 3A North-East and an 0-1 stint at the regional tourney.