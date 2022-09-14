 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Indians lose 5th-consecutive game

  • 0
Elko logo

RENO — The Elko boys soccer team needs a full roster, and the Indians have to play better.

During its weekend road strip, Elko dropped its fifth-consecutive game — dating back to the Spring Creek Cup — and fell to 0-4 in 3A North contests.

On Friday, the opened the roadie with a 2-0 loss.

Elko closed its trip with a 5-2 loss to defending regional champion McQueen.

Versus Bishop Manogue

Against the Miners, the Indians allowed two goals in the first half.

Elko played Bishop Manogue scoreless in the second half — neither team finding the net — but dropped the opening game of the trip and its fourth straight, falling 2-0.

Versus McQueen

The losing streak reach five on Saturday.

People are also reading…

The Lancers opened a 2-1 lead in the first half and pulled away with a 3-1 streak after the break, piercing Elko’s net with regularity.

McQueen sophomore Nick Hilson booked a hat trick, and junior Roberto Castillo — who notched a hat trick in the first meeting with the Indians during the 2021 season — neared a hat trick with two goals.

Castillo also dished three assists, scoring seven points in the contest.

Four of McQueen’s five goals were assisted, junior Hector Garcia also making one assist.

For the Indians, senior Miguel Abarca and junior Nico Avila scored one goal apiece — each assisted by junior Leo Pulgar.

As a team, the Lancers attempted 14 shots and senior goalie Tommy Coombs saved five of Elko’s attempts.

Up Next

The Indians (4-7 overall, 0-4 against 3A North) will host South Tahoe at 4:45 p.m. Friday and Douglas at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, at Adobe Middle School.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

WATCH NOW: Elko in place for 3-peat

WATCH NOW: Elko in place for 3-peat

“I think we should be able to control our region again,” said Elko head coach Alonso Lujan. “We will have to see how we do against the Reno teams. South Tahoe and Truckee could also be teams to beat, and I think Fallon should be good. They only had one senior, and we only beat them 3-1 in one of the games we played them.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Phoenix Suns owner suspended and fined after investigation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News