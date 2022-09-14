Indians lose 5th-consecutive game

RENO — The Elko boys soccer team needs a full roster, and the Indians have to play better.

During its weekend road strip, Elko dropped its fifth-consecutive game — dating back to the Spring Creek Cup — and fell to 0-4 in 3A North contests.

On Friday, the opened the roadie with a 2-0 loss.

Elko closed its trip with a 5-2 loss to defending regional champion McQueen.

Versus Bishop Manogue

Against the Miners, the Indians allowed two goals in the first half.

Elko played Bishop Manogue scoreless in the second half — neither team finding the net — but dropped the opening game of the trip and its fourth straight, falling 2-0.

Versus McQueen

The losing streak reach five on Saturday.

The Lancers opened a 2-1 lead in the first half and pulled away with a 3-1 streak after the break, piercing Elko’s net with regularity.

McQueen sophomore Nick Hilson booked a hat trick, and junior Roberto Castillo — who notched a hat trick in the first meeting with the Indians during the 2021 season — neared a hat trick with two goals.

Castillo also dished three assists, scoring seven points in the contest.

Four of McQueen’s five goals were assisted, junior Hector Garcia also making one assist.

For the Indians, senior Miguel Abarca and junior Nico Avila scored one goal apiece — each assisted by junior Leo Pulgar.

As a team, the Lancers attempted 14 shots and senior goalie Tommy Coombs saved five of Elko’s attempts.

Up Next

The Indians (4-7 overall, 0-4 against 3A North) will host South Tahoe at 4:45 p.m. Friday and Douglas at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, at Adobe Middle School.