Indians overcome adversity, beat SECTA 2-1

SPRING CREEEK — Coming off a 5-0 loss Thursday to Eldorado in its opening game of the Spring Creek Cup, at Adobe Middle School, the Elko boys soccer team overcame a slow start Friday against SECTA.

After giving up a goal on a penalty kick in the first half, the Indians came back and netted two second-half goals by senior Langston Bonafide for a 2-1 win over the Roadrunners.

SECTA found the first scoring opportunities, heading a ball over the frame on a corner kick and nailing a shot wide to the right of the net.

Elko senior Miguel Abarca prevented what could have been another chance with a nice slide tackle on the right edge.

Junior Nico Avila pushed the ball down the field for the Indians and sent a ball ahead on a diagonal, but Elko was ruled offside on the play.

Junior keeper Francisco Talamantes made a save on the other end, and SECTA pushed a direct kick from No. 17 wide to the right.

A DK by Avila from distance was saved by the SECTA goalie.

Elko was called for a foul in the box, but Talamantes kept the game scoreless with an incredible save — laying out to his left side and batting away a shot headed toward the right corner.

Another Roadrunner attempt flew over the crossbar, but the Indians were handed a tough penalty in the box once again — Abarca pushed down with a hand in his face and called for a bad slide tackle.

No. 11 — SECTA’s go-to weapon — cashed his second PK attempt with a drive over the top of Talamantes — giving the Roadrunners a 1-0 lead just before halftime.

In the second half, SECTA nearly scored once more — Talamantes making a clutch stop.

No. 20 also had a clean look in the middle and skipped his shot high and over the frame.

Abarca launched a direct kick and sent the ball narrowly over the crossbar, but the Indians tied the contest in the 39th minute.

On a pass down the right side, junior Orlando Ruiz was cut down by the advancing keeper.

The ball deflected to Bonafide in the middle, and he quickly got off a shot that ripped the back of the net.

Talamantes balled out and continued to make big stops for the Indians.

Elko — just before the end of a physical, hard-fought game — came up the winner.

Bonafide was once again in the right place at the right time.

He collected another rebound off the hands of the goalie and booted home the difference maker in the 58th minute.

The Indians came back from a first-half deficit and walked away with a 2-1 victory on the heels of a pair of second-half scores by Bonafide.

Up Next

Elko will close the Spring Creek with two Saturday matches, facing Fallon at 10 a.m. and Division 5A juggernaut Sparks at 2:30 p.m.