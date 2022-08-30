Indians split Saturday matches, tourney games

SPRING CREEK — After a 2-2 record during the Spring Creek Cup, a couple of things are clear for the Elko boys soccer team.

A: The Indians are probably fine against league competition.

B: Elko has a lot of work to do in order to beat larger, elite programs.

On Thursday, the Indians were drubbed 5-0 in the second half against Eldorado — bouncing back with a 2-1 win Friday over SECTA.

On Saturday, Elko needed a fast start and pair of second-half penalty kicks for a 5-3 victory against Fallon and were never really competitive in a 4-0 loss to Sparks in the tournament finale.

Versus Fallon

The Indians needed just four minutes to score against the Greenwave, senior Pavel Marin dribbling down the right side and crossing an assist back to senior Langston Bonafide — who netted his third straight score for the Indians.

In the sixth minute, the margin swelled to two — junior Nico Avila scoring on the left wing.

Bonafide missed wide on a pass from Avila, and Marin pushed a try wide to the right after a corner kick and had another attempt saved by Fallon senior Will Klein —who also denied kick from Bonafide.

But, the in the 18th minute, Bonafide netted his second goal for the second-consecutive game with an assist from junior Andres Monroy.

He nearly booked a first-half hat trick but tagged a shot off the post, Elko failing to make a follow.

In the 21st minute, Fallon cut the deficit in half with a strange goal by junior Bryan Mendoza — the Indians falling asleep in the middle and in the goal.

At the break, the Indians led 3-1.

After a stop by junior goalie Francisco Talamantes, Fallon broke through with a goal by senior Yahir Ugalde on a kick from the frame sent directly back to him.

The Indians did not possess or pass well for stretches, Mendoza firing another shot that was stuffed by Talamantes.

Elko freshman Sorel Barajas sent a nice cross into the box that was grabbed out of the air by Fallon’s goalie, and junior Miguel Gaytan nailed a shot over the frame.

About 10 minutes after seeing the lead dwindle to one, Avila was fouled in the box after dribbling around numerous defenders — his PK opening a 4-2 advantage.

But, five minutes removed from a two-goal cushion — the Indians’ lead was gashed to one with the second goal by Yahir Ugalde on a corner kick on the right side by sophomore Edwin Ugalde.

Avila drilled a shot off the post on the other end and hit a direct kick wide to the left, Yahir Ugalde missing wide to the right on a another Fallon corner kick.

Talamantes made a clutch save, Yahir Ugalde missed wide to the left on a cross from the right side, and Barajas missed high for the Indians.

However, Elko benefited from a penalty call against the Greenwave in transition — Marin going down on the break in the Fallon box.

He took and sank the PK, sealing a 5-3 victory.

Versus Sparks

Against the Railroaders, the Indians found offensive opportunities hard to come by — playing much of the game in the midfield or on the defensive end.

Sparks took a 1-0 lead early with a penalty kick by No. 16.

Seven minutes later, the Railroaders went up 2-0 on an easy shot by No. 3 with the Elko goalie out and the net wide open.

No. 25 missed to the left, and junior Jonathan Jaimes made a big deflection on the backside — Talamantes adding a grab from a corner kick.

Barajas, Avila and Bonafide put in the majority of Elko’s attempts toward the Sparks net.

The Railroaders earned a large number of corner kicks, almost netting multiple headers.

In around the 20th minute, No. 10 headed a ball into the frame on the weak side from the right edge.

Toward the end of the half, Avila missed a kick wide from the left side.

At the break, Sparks led by a score of 3-0.

Talamantes made a nice save a header from a corner kick, but Barajas was stuffed on the left side on the other end.

Avila pushed a try wide right, and Jaimes put too much on a direct kick and flew the ball well over the frame.

In the 53rd minute, the Railroaders added the final score — No. 7 ripping a kick into the lower-left side of the frame on a ball through traffic.

Sparks rolled a 4-0 victory, Elko falling to 2-2 in the Spring Creek Cup.

Up Next

The Indians (4-3 overall) will begin play against 3A North competition at home, hosting Truckee at 4:45 p.m. Friday and Reno at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, at Adobe Middle School.