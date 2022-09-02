Indians start slowly, fall to Truckee 3-2

ELKO — A poor first half, rare possession and a couple penalty kicks led to the Elko boys soccer team falling to Truckee by a final score of 3-2 on Friday night in the 3A North opener.

In the early going, the Wolverines possessed the ball more frequently — earning a quick corner and a shot over the frame from the right wing.

Elko’s first chance toward the Truckee frame came on a long ball down the left side to senior Langston Bonafide — whose cross to the middle was stolen.

About eight minutes into the game, the Indians held the ball in the corner on the correct end — passing effectively with quick, short looks.

However, the Wolverines turned the tables with much of the same treatment, leading to a clean shot in the middle for No. 9 — who pushed his attempt wide to the right.

No. 19 chipped a high-arching ball over the left side of the net.

At the 14-minute mark, the Indians gained a direct kick but the ball off the foot of senior Miguel Abarca was saved by the Truckee goalie.

On the other side, No. 19 sent a kick from the left side wide to the right of Elko’s net — followed by a shot from No. 10 with the same result.

No. 17 received the ball after a turnover by the Indians and pushed a long-distance try wide to the left from the right wing.

Elko junior keeper Francisco Talamantes made a save on a kick from the left side by No. 3.

As was the case early in the half, the middle portion of the half was marked by Elko turnovers and spotty possession.

After a nice cross to box from the right side by No. 18, No. 16 missed a good opportunity wide to the right in the 24th minute.

Senior Jonathan Jaimes made some nice plays in succession defensively on the right side after a Truckee fast break, but the Wolverines cashed in a shot from the left wing by No. 8 in the 27th minute for a 1-0 lead.

Following an Elko turnover, No. 5 for Truckee fired a shot from the middle but bent the ball wide to the left after a deflection — the Wolverines unable to take advantage on the corner kick after a nice header away from the net by Abarca, who also made a sweet slide tackle in the 38th minute and staved off another scoring chance.

Just a minute into the second half, the Indians were called for a foul inside the box — leading to a penalty kick for No. 10.

But, his PK clanged off the crossbar and maintained just a one-score deficit.

Moments later, No. 10 had a kick from the right side saved with a dive and scoop by Talamantes.

However, the game went to a two-score affair in the 46th minute — No. 11 scoring from the middle for a 2-0 Truckee advantage.

The Wolverines made a mistake in front of their own net, leading to a deflection on the advancing goalie against Bonafide — who ran through the play and found nothing but an empty frame to fill will a momentum-turning goal.

In the 49th minute, the margin was cut in half at 2-1.

At the 53-minute mark, the Wolverines earned a corner kick from the right side but the pass to the left edge was missed wide to the left by No. 15.

Talamantes made a nice stop on a low ball with a dive and grab, and No. 10 shot a ball on top of the net.

In the 62nd minute, Bonafide dribbled the ball around the top of the 18-yard box and was mugged but not was awarded a whistle on the play.

Talamantes batted away a shot in the middle of the field by No. 15.

Multiple cards were issued, a span that lasted nearly eight minutes without live soccer.

Bonafide nearly tracked down a long ball on a goal kick from Talamantes, but the Truckee keeper came forward and header the ball away just in time.

No. 8 narrowly missed a shot wide to the right from nearly the same spot as he scored Truckee’s first goal.

The Indians were ruled for another penalty inside their own box, and No. 17 pumped the PK into the right side of the frame for a 3-1 lead — essentially icing the game away.

Junior Leo Pulgar took a shot from the right side but bounced the ball directly off the keeper.

But, the Wolverines were called for a penalty inside the box on a play to the right side for freshman Zuriel Mildren.

On the ensuing PK, Abarca called his shot — telling the Truckee keeper he was going to kick the ball to the left side — and put it exactly where he wanted.

The goalie dive left, the ball placed in the left side of the net — to the keeper’s right — pulling the Indians to within one.

However, the game drew to a close shortly after — Truckee fending off Elko by a final score of 3-2.

Up Next

The Indians will play Reno at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Adobe Middle School.