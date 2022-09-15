 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Jacaway hauls Elko girls to 6-2 victory

  • 0
Peyton Jacaway

Elko's Peyton Jacaway, left, kicks a ball against Hug on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Adobe Middle School. On Saturday, Sept. 10, she went for a haul with four goals and an assist in a 6-2 victory over North Valleys.

 Anthony Mori

ELKO — Following a 4-1 loss to Hug, the Elko girls soccer team got back in the win column Saturday with a convincing performance against North Valleys.

Senior Peyton Jacaway posted a four-goal, one-assist haul in a 6-2 win over the Lady Panthers.

The Lady Indians got on the board in the seventh minute, Jacaway scoring on a cross from junior Emely Castaneda.

Following a 20-minute drought, Elko went up two scores in the 28th minute — Castaneda turning from facilitator to shooter.

The Lady Indians grabbed a three-score lead before the break, Jacaway setting up freshman Brielle Cooper for the first varsity goal of her career in the 38th minute.

In the second half, Elko went back to work quickly — Jacaway scoring three goals in a 23-minute span.

People are also reading…

In the 43rd minute, she booted home a kick on a through-ball dish by senior Tyra Christean.

Jacaway’s hat trick came on a shot from the side in the 53rd minute, and her haul came on Christean’s second assist in the 66th minute — opening a 6-0 advantage.

North Valleys poured in a pair of goals late to make the score more respectable, but the Lady Indians rolled to a 6-2 victory.

Elko was efficient, scoring six goals on 22 shots — the Lady Panthers firing 21 attempts but sinking only two goals.

In the second half, freshman goalie Jessica Vera notched nine saves — sophomore Yanira Garcia tallying eight stops in the first half.

Up Next

The Lady Indians (5-5 overall, 2-2 against 3A North) will plays its final East-West crossover series; facing the Lady Vikings at 4:45 p.m. Friday and the Lady Colts at 12:30 p.m. Saturday — both games expected to place in South Lake Tahoe, California.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Indians lose 5th-consecutive game

Indians lose 5th-consecutive game

The Indians (4-7 overall, 0-4 against 3A North) will host South Tahoe at 4:45 p.m. Friday and Douglas at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, at Adobe Middle School.

Lady Hawks swarm Lady Indians, 4-1

Lady Hawks swarm Lady Indians, 4-1

ELKO — If the Elko girls soccer team believed it had a win in the bag — based on Hug’s close wins of 2-1 and 3-0 over Fernley and Dayton — tho…

Spartans play tough in 1-0 loss, 0-0 draw

Spartans play tough in 1-0 loss, 0-0 draw

Spring Creek (6-4-2 overall, 0-3-1 against 3A North) will host Douglas at 4:45 p.m. Friday and South Tahoe at 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

The Friday contest versus Douglas marks a rematch of the Spartans’ final game of the 2021 season, a 5-1 loss to the Tigers during the Division 3A North regional quarterfinal.

Lady Spartans stumble against Hug

Lady Spartans stumble against Hug

The Lady Spartans (3-7 overall, 2-2 against 3A North) will play on the road at 4:45 p.m. Friday against Wooster, in Reno, and at 11:45 a.m. Saturday versus the Lady Vikings, in South Tahoe, California.

Elko girls split 3A North road openers

Elko girls split 3A North road openers

The Lady Indians (4-4 overall) will host a West-East crossover series for their home openers, playing Hug at 4:45 p.m. Friday and North Valleys at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, at Adobe Middle School.

Elko girls whip Moapa Valley, Eldorado

Elko girls whip Moapa Valley, Eldorado

The Lady Indians (3-3 overall) will begin play against 3A North competition on the road, taking on the Lady Wolverines at 4:45 p.m. Friday, in Truckee, California, and facing the Lady Railroaders at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, in Sparks.

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News