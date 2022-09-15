Jacaway hauls Elko girls to 6-2 victory

ELKO — Following a 4-1 loss to Hug, the Elko girls soccer team got back in the win column Saturday with a convincing performance against North Valleys.
Senior Peyton Jacaway posted a four-goal, one-assist haul in a 6-2 win over the Lady Panthers.
The Lady Indians got on the board in the seventh minute, Jacaway scoring on a cross from junior Emely Castaneda.
Following a 20-minute drought, Elko went up two scores in the 28th minute — Castaneda turning from facilitator to shooter.
The Lady Indians grabbed a three-score lead before the break, Jacaway setting up freshman Brielle Cooper for the first varsity goal of her career in the 38th minute.
In the second half, Elko went back to work quickly — Jacaway scoring three goals in a 23-minute span.
People are also reading…
In the 43rd minute, she booted home a kick on a through-ball dish by senior Tyra Christean.
Jacaway’s hat trick came on a shot from the side in the 53rd minute, and her haul came on Christean’s second assist in the 66th minute — opening a 6-0 advantage.
North Valleys poured in a pair of goals late to make the score more respectable, but the Lady Indians rolled to a 6-2 victory.
Elko was efficient, scoring six goals on 22 shots — the Lady Panthers firing 21 attempts but sinking only two goals.
In the second half, freshman goalie Jessica Vera notched nine saves — sophomore Yanira Garcia tallying eight stops in the first half.
Up Next
The Lady Indians (5-5 overall, 2-2 against 3A North) will plays its final East-West crossover series; facing the Lady Vikings at 4:45 p.m. Friday and the Lady Colts at 12:30 p.m. Saturday — both games expected to place in South Lake Tahoe, California.