Jacaway inks to play soccer at EOU

ELKO — Elko senior soccer player Peyton Jacaway just keeps racking up wins.

Recently named a 1st-Team All-State selection, the Division 3A North-East League MVP and a 1st-Team All-North player in the midfield, Jacaway has now signed her letter of intent — electing to play at the next level for Eastern Oregon University, in La Grande.

EOU — an NAIA program in the Cascade Collegiate Conference — is a four-year program and finished with a 12-4-3 record and an 8-2-2 conference mark for the 2022 season, falling 3-0 to Corban in the quarterfinal round of the CCC Championships.

Jacaway left her mark on the Elko High School program, amassing 57 goals and 55 assists —possessing the ability to both shoot and pass — launching 401 shots in her career.

For the 2022 season, she fired 183 attempts — connecting on 27 goals — setting up her teammates for 29 scores.

Head coach Michelle Nicholls — the 2022 3A North Coach of the Year — said Jacaway now hold the EHS career records for shots attempted in a career and a season, as well as the most assists for a single season and a career.

She ranks fourth for goals scored in a season and third for goals scored in a career for the Lady Indians.

“She will definitely be big shoes for someone to fill next year,” Nicholls said. “Peyton has been one of the best players to come through our program in a long time. She has great field vision, she reads the plays and knows where her teammates and going to be. And, she’s not afraid to take a shot.”

As for her collegiate decision, Jacaway visited the EOU campus in late July and practiced with the team for two days — saying “the girls are super nice and the coaches are awesome.”

“I knew that’s where I wanted to go,” she said. “They want me to play in the center-mid.”

While at school, Jacaway plans to study business and wants to go into coaching.

For goals, she wants “to get playing time, do well in school, get a degree, make new friends and meet new people.”

She will live in on-campus housing for her freshman year but plans to move into a house before her sophomore season.

Jacaway made five official visits; also in contact with NAIA programs Culver-Stockton College (Canton, Missouri), Southern Oregon University (Ashland), Northwest University (Kirkland Washington) and NCAA Division-III school Whitman College (Walla Walla, Washington).

EHS Career

Senior Year

In her final season in maroon and white, Jacaway guided the Lady Indians to the 3A North-East title and a 15-7-2 overall record and an 8-0-2 mark in league play — reaching the 3A North regional semifinal before a 5-1 loss to Truckee.

She was the League MVP, a 1st-Team All-North selection and a 1st-Team All-State central midfielder.

Jacaway ranked first in the league in scoring by a wide margin with 83 points — second place notching 31 points — and tied for third in the state in goals scored.

She topped the league and the state with her 29 assists and paced the 3A North-East and tied for fifth in the state with 27 goals.

She compiled three nine-point matches; accomplishing the feat with a four-goal haul and an assists in a 6-2 win over North Valleys, three goals and three assists during a 9-0 shutout of Sparks and once more with two goals and an absurd five goals in a 7-0 blanking of Fernley — accounting in one way or another for every goal against the Lady Vaqueros.

Junior Year

As a junior, Jacaway was the engine that drove the Lady Indians to a 10-8 overall record and an 8-2 mark in the 3A North-East — leading Elko to the No. 2 seed for the regional tournament — earning 1st-Team All-League, 1st-Team All-Region and 1st-Team All-State selections in the midfield.

She tied for second in the league in scoring with 50 points, leading Elko and the league with 14 assists.

Jacaway ranked second on the Lady Indians’ roster and was third in the 3A North-East with 18 goals.

On the season, she posted a pair of hat tricks on back-to-back days — scoring three goals against both Dayton (5-0 road victory on Oct. 15, 2021) and Fernley (5-0 road win on Oct. 16, 2021).

In the remarkable performances, she tacked on eight points and seven points — respectively — capping her birthday weekend with two assists against the Lady Dust Devils and another versus the Lady Vaqueros.

Jacaway notched five points twice — scoring two goals and dishing an assists — doing so in a 6-1 home win over Fernley and once again in a 5-2 home victory versus Lowry.

She put up four points in five contests, added a three-point performance and tallied a two-point effort — accounting for multiple points in 11 matches on the year.

Sophomore Year

As a sophomore — the shortened, abbreviated and delayed COVID season — Jacaway tallied 25 points on nine goals and seven assists in 11 games.

Her most impressive output was a career-high 10-point explosion in an 8-1 victory over Fernley, posting a three-goal hat trick and four assists.

Freshman Year

A four-year varsity career began for Jacaway as a freshman, when she tallied 10 points with three goals and four assists in just eight contests.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Peyton Jacaway on a brilliant career at Elko High School, and best wishes as she attempts to duplicate the success at the next level at Eastern Oregon University.