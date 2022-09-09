Lady Hawks swarm Lady Indians, 4-1

ELKO — If the Elko girls soccer team believed it had a win in the bag — based on Hug’s close wins of 2-1 and 3-0 over Fernley and Dayton — those thoughts of grandeur flew out the window in the first half of Friday’s game.

The Lady Indians began the game with sloppy play, allowing No. 23 — not listed on Hug’s roster — a wide-open shot within the first 10 seconds of the game.

The save was made, along with numerous other stops by sophomore Yanira Garcia.

Senior Peyton Jacaway launched a direct kick well over the Lady Hawks’ frame.

Elko struggled with possession, players out of position and lack of focus.

About six minutes into the half, No. 23 took a shot from the right wing — the ball finding a home in the far-left corner of the net, possibly deflected by senior Yoselin Lopez-Lugo.

The Lady Indians appeared to just go through the motions; not making good first touches, not connecting passes and running by a lot of 50-50 balls without breaking down and leaving space for Hug toward Elko’s frame.

Around the 25-minute mark, the Lady Indians created an offensive opportunity — Jacaway kicking a ball off a Hug defender beyond the end line for a corner kick.

From the corner flag, sophomore Hailey Sanchez booted a cross toward the middle — where freshman Sascha Vera stamped the ball.

Hug’s keeper made the deflection, but the ball was once again knocked out — resulting in another corner kick.

Sanchez’s second attempt from the flag was collected out of the air by senior junior Cassandra Martinez.

The Lady Indians had a direct kick from the left wing but turned the ball over and didn’t crash another direct kick from the right side into the box, the ball deflecting back to senior Dalyla Gaytan for a shot that sailed high.

With less than nine minutes remaining in the half, Elko failed to run through a ball that the Hug keeper mishandled and nobody was there to clean up the mess in front of an empty net.

In the 34th minute, senior Tyra Christean chased down a ball and collided with the goalie — who advanced forward and slid for the scoop before being wiped out.

With three minutes remaining in the half, the Lady Indians allowed a clean shot from the right side by No. 23 — who ripped a shot into the upper portion of the net for a two-score lead.

Just before the break, No. 23 lofted a gorgeous ball on a direct kick from near midfield on the right side — tickling the twine once again.

Elko had a golden opportunity just before the first-half whistle, freshman Luci Gillins pushing the ball down the right side.

Hug kicked the ball past the end line, but the Lady Indians never ran through Jacaway’s corner kick — missing several chances to cut into the deficit.

At the half, Elko trailed 3-0.

The Lady Indians began the second half with a push down the right side by sophomore Lindsey Johns — Vera missing a kick wide to the right.

Jacaway sent a nice ball to the left side to Gaytan, who trickled a shot wide to the right of the opposite post.

Freshman Jessica Vera was inserted between the posts and made a couple saves.

After starting the half with some positive moments, the Lady Indians fell asleep temporarily — leaving senior Cathy Martinez wide open for an easy shot from the left edge for a 4-0 lead.

In the 58th minute, Elko scored its lone goal of the game — junior Emely Castaneda fighting through contact from multiple defenders and earning a foul around the edge of the 18-yard box.

With the ball nearly touching the top-right corner of the box, Jacaway poured a shot over the goalie and skipped it off the bottom side of the crossbar and cut the deficit to three.

The Lady Indians played better in the second half than the first, due in large part to freshman Brielle Cooper — a call-up from the JV — who made things happen through sheer will and try at the top of Elko’s offense.

She nearly put in multiple goals off of corner kicks from Sanchez but had several shots or headers deflected away from the frame.

Junior Ryinn Hatch knocked a good direct kick from beyond midfield, but runs were slow to get off and did not reach beyond the last defender — the Lady Hawks’ keeper making an easy grab off the grass.

From just beyond the 18-yard box on the left side, Jacaway narrowly missed a direct kick wide to the right.

The Lady Indians were unable to overcome an awful start and fell by a final score of 4-1.

Up Next

Elko will host North Valleys at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, at Adobe Middle School.