Lady Indians fall to Pahrump Valley, rebound versus SECTA

SPRING CREEK — Friday was a tale of two games for the Elko girls soccer team.

In its opener of the Spring Creek Cup, the Lady Indians played poorly offensively and a couple defensive lapses led to a 2-0 loss to Pahrump Valley.

Friday afternoon, Elko put together a much more cohesive performance — passing effectively and finding opportunities — posting a 2-1 victory against SECTA.

Versus Pahrump Valley

Against the Lady Trojans, Elko’s passing game did not show up.

Senior Peyton Jacaway found an early shot but missed wide to the left, and Pahrump Valley flipped the field with regularity.

Elko sophomore goalie Yanira Garcia made numerous deflections, and senior Adryanna Avena pushed a shot wide to the left of the frame.

In the middle of the field, juniors Ryinn Hatch and Emely Castaneda put in some good work — both defensively and attacking.

Elko showed hustle but worked hard than it had too, not connecting passes.

In the 13th minute, the Lady Trojans created a good look on a corner kick but pushed the attempt wide to the right.

Garcia made another stop against a try by Avena, and Hatch took a rip on the other side but sent her shot wide left.

Junior Miranda Casas sent a ball ahead of the pack but Pahrump Valley junior keeper Avery Moore came forward for the scoop.

Jacaway made a nice pass to the left wing to senior Tyra Christean, but her kick flew wide right.

Garcia made a solid stuff against a shot from the left edge by junior forward Grace Miller, and the Lady Indians got lucky in the middle as a defender fell down and the ball by Avena clanged off the crossbar.

Senior Dani Ramirez made a deflection, the ball bouncing back to Jacaway — her attempt sailing wide to the left.

Avena created one more shot before the break, but Garcia made another crucial save.

At the half, the Lady Indians and the Lady Trojans were tied 0-0.

Pahrump Valley struck early after the reset, Avena turning her shoulders and getting around her defender for a cross from the left side to the opposite-right post.

Jacaway took a kick from the right side that was deflected beyond the end line, and Elko did not take advantage of the corner kick — Casas’ boot snagged by Moore.

Freshman goalie Jessica Vera made a nice rejection on a shot by Avena, but the Lady Indians did not create anything offensively and played the bulk of the game on its heels on the defensive end of the pitch.

A direct kick by Jacaway was saved by Moore, and she sent another ball wide to the right — one of Elko’s only live-ball looks at the frame in the second half.

Castaneda came close to scoring on a sweet look from Jacaway — the ball batted down — and freshman Sascha Vera had one more try from the left side.

The air came out of Elko’s balloon just before the end of the match, the Lady Trojans grabbing a 2-0 cushion on Avena’s second score — a shot from the right side crossing to the far-left corner in the 56th minute.

Versus SECTA

The Lady Indians looked like a different squad against SECTA.

After nearly allowing a goal on a wide-open miss from the middle that sailed high, Elko took a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute on a gorgeous rip from the right wing by Sascha Vera — set up with precise, quick passes from Casas and Jacaway.

Jacaway nearly put Elko on top by two, but her direct kick from distance on the right side smacked off the top of the crossbar — pushing another try wide to the right.

In the middle stages of the half, SECTA possessed the ball with more frequency — No. 3 hitting a shot over the bar herself.

But, in the 27th minute — the Lady Roadrunners gridlocked the score.

From a throw-in on the right side, No. 20 left open and torching the twine in the back of the net with a line-drive rocket.

Toward the end of the half, Sascha Vera pushed the pace down the field — Hatch having a look but seeing her shot saved by the keeper.

At the break, the Lady Indians were tied 1-1.

The second half was all Elko.

The final score was cashed quickly.

On the right side, SECTA was called for a foul — Jacaway hammering a solid try on the direct kick.

The goalie bobbled the ball over the end line, then scooped it out — Castaneda flying in for the follow.

However, the goal should be credited to Jacaway as is broke the boundary.

The Lady Indians passed with precision and created scoring chances at will, but most attempts were sent directly to the SECTA goalies.

Senior Dalyla Gaytan missed wide to the right, and Jacaway nailed a kick over the frame.

Defensively, Jessica Vera made some good saves on rare opportunities for the Lady Roadrunners.

Offensively, Christean had a kick stopped —as did Castaneda in the middle.

Gaytan missed another boot wide right, and Ramirez saw a try saved by the goalie.

The looks continued to mount, as Casas poked an attempt directly to the keeper — another ball by Jacaway saved as well.

Ramirez missed one shot wide to the right, and Jacaway sent a ball to the keeper.

Sascha Vera had an attempt wind up in the arms of the goalie, Casas bodied a ball on a corner kick but pushed it wide to the right of the frame and Gaytan and Jacaway fired the final shots — all of which resulted in SECTA saves.

The Lady Indians bounced back from their 2-0 loss to Pahrump Valley with a 2-1 win over SECTA.

Up Next

Elko will close the Spring Creek Cup with a pair of matches, opening the action early versus Moapa Valley at 7 a.m. Saturday and finishing at 11:30 a.m. Saturday against Eldorado.