Lady Indians secure postseason berth

SOUTH TAHOE, California — Entering the final week of the regular season, the solution was simple for the Elko volleyball team — win and get in.

On Tuesday, the Lady Indians accomplished the goal — clinching a position in the 3A North regional tournament with a four-set road victory over South Tahoe.

The contest was a remake of a postponement of a match that was originally scheduled for Sept. 9 but was pushed back due to air quality from forest fires at the time.

Elko put its best foot forward in the first set, opening with a 25-16 victory.

The Lady Vikings came back with their only win of the contest in the second game by a score of 25-16 as well.

But, the Lady Indians took the upper hand once again with a 25-17 victory in the third set and closed the door with a 25-23 win in the fourth — the closest battle on the match.

Elko’s offensive attack was balanced, three players — senior Lexi Ruiz, senior Aurora Eklund and junior Carly George — leading the way with 10 kills each.

Junior Amaya Meza put away six shots, junior Lilli Pastor added five kills and senior Pacey Harris and senior Takara Rowley tacked on three putaways apiece.

The offense was capped with two kills each for sophomore Brakkin Larsen and senior Lucy Salyer and one apiece by sophomore Addison Seipp and senior Allison Padilla.

The Lady Indians aced the Lady Vikings at will with 15 as a team, Ruiz and Pastor serving four aces each.

Meza, Harris and Rowley each closed with two aces and sophomore Merisa Ginnings added one.

Ruiz dished a team-high 22 assists, Harris and Eklund followed with six each, junior Julia Hackworth posted five assists, Pastor notched three and Ginnings added one.

Defensively, George blocked three shots — Seipp, Rowley and Eklund rejecting one shot apiece At libero, Harris made a roster-best 22 digs, Ruiz tallied 15, Eklund dug up 14 shots and Pastor finished in double digits with 12 digs.

Rowley made seven digs, Meza added six, Larsen closed with three, George tacked on two and the defense was capped with a dig each for junior Holly Hernandez, Hackworth and Ginnings.

Regular-Season Finales

The Lady Indians were swept Wednesday, in Fallon, and will close the regular season on the road against Lowry at 6 p.m. Thursday, in Winnemucca.

