Lady Indians split with Wooster, South Tahoe

SOUTH TAHOE, California — The Elko girls soccer team — in a remake of a previously-postponed road trip — was unable to win both games over the weekend, but the Lady Indians beat the team that eliminated them from the 2021 regional tournament.

On Friday, Elko avenged a 4-1 loss to Wooster during the 3A North quarterfinal from Nov. 4, 2021, in Winnemucca, posting a 3-1 victory over the Lady Colts, in Reno — the contest originally scheduled for Sept. 17.

But, the Lady Indians fell 3-1 versus the Lady Vikings on Saturday, at South Tahoe — the original meeting slated for Sept. 16.

Versus Wooster

Against the Lady Colts, Friday’s match was deadlocked at halftime — each team mounting once score before the break.

However, Elko stepped up with a stellar second half — scoring two goals and not allowing another — pulling away for a 3-1 win.

In total, three girls scored for the Lady Indians — who gained a goal apiece from senior Julie Marthinussen, junior Miranda Casas and junior Ryinn Hatch.

Senior Peyton Jacaway assisted two of the scores.

Elko had plenty of chances at the Wooster net, unleashing 30 shots collectively.

Junior Emely Castaneda took seven attempts, Jacaway and Casas booted five shots each, freshman Brielle Cooper fired four kicks and fellow freshman Sascha Vera launched three tries.

The offensive opportunities were capped by two shots apiece by Marthinussen, Hatch and senior Tyra Christean.

In the goal, freshman Jessica Vera made two saves against five shots in one half — sophomore Yanira Garcia allowing one goal against three shots in the other half.

Versus South Tahoe

On Saturday, Elko fell behind 2-0 in the first half.

The Lady Indians played the Lady Vikings evenly after the break — each scoring one goal — but South Tahoe’s fast start greatly aided a 3-1 victory.

Elko’s lone score was provided by a solo effort from Jacaway.

As a collective, the Lady Indians were held to just five shots — three apiece for Jacaway and Cooper and one from Marthinussen.

South Tahoe took 24 shots; Jessica Vera stopping 10 balls and allowing one goal versus 12 attempts — Garcia saving six shots and giving up two scores against 12 tries.

Up Next

The Lady Indians (13-6-1 overall, 7-0-1 in league) will close the regular with a pair of road games; facing the Lady Greenwave at 3:45 p.m. Friday, in Fallon, and finishing up with a 3:45 p.m. Thursday match versus Lowry, in Winnemucca.

