Lady Spartans avenge 4-1 loss, beat Lady Bucks 3-0

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek girls soccer team didn’t clinch a postseason berth just yet, but the Lady Spartans helped themselves in a big way on Tuesday — avenging a lopsided loss with a shutout victory.

On Oct. 4, Lowry rolled to a 4-1 home win over Spring Creek — scoring the final four goals — but the Lady Spartans flipped the script and the scoreboard in the second meeting for a 3-0 home win of their own to even the season series.

Spring Creek went on the attack from the jump, senior Avery Beatty pushing the pace around a defender and the keeper but was unable to get off a shot in the corner.

On the other end, sophomore goalie Abby Wakefield made a nice save on a shot from distance on the left side by junior Katlyn Gomez.

Senior Emma Lunsford made a run down the left side for the Lady Spartans, who hit a shot high and wide from deep.

Beatty pushed consecutive shots wide of the frame — missing one to the left and the other to the right — and junior Lizzie Billat fired a shot that was saved by Lowry’s keeper.

On a direct kick, Beatty’s try from distance was stopped by the goalie — Lunsford’s header attempt off the deflection bouncing wide to the left side.

Beatty and senior Arena McDermott each had shots deflected by the goalie, and junior Aubrey Dawson missed an attempt wide to the left.

In the 21st minute, Spring Creek went to the front for good — Beatty earning a beautiful pass from senior Elley Dilworth and crossing a kick from the right side of the box to the left side of the net for a 1-0 lead.

Senior Kiana Green launched a direct kick that was grabbed out of the air by the keeper, and McDermott narrowly missed a kick through traffic wide of the opposite-left post.

She then knocked a corner kick, and Spring Creek booted the ensuing ball from the middle beyond the end line.

Despite some anxious moments in the back end of the defense, the Lady Spartans scrambled and found some clutch clears and deflections from sophomores Jacey Lindquist and Isabel Zubiria.

Lowry earned a corner kick but flew the ball over the crowd and out of bounds to the opposite side of the field.

On a direct kick, junior Alia Novi nailed a shot over the frame for the Lady Buckaroos.

The one-goal deficit was preserved by some great tending for Lowry, making numerous deflections against both Beatty and McDermott.

McDermott closed the half with a shot wide to the right and barely missed on a kick that zipped over the crossbar.

At the break, Spring Creek led 1-0.

The Lady Bucks created opportunities early in the second half, but Wakefield notched a number of good stops against senior Otila Castaneda and freshman Natalya Guizar.

In the 53rd minute, the Lady Spartans placed Lowry in a two-goal hole.

McDermott passed the ball toward the middle and assisted Dilworth, who used some solid footwork to beat multiple defenders and get off a clean shot at close range for a 2-0 advantage.

Both teams managed to survive multiple corner kicks on each end, Beatty missed a shot wide to the left and McDermott came extremely close to opening a three-goal cushion — pounding several shots off the keeper and defenders alike from the right side of the net.

Each squad earned direct kicks but were unable to poke any of the tries inside the frame, and Guizar hammered a line drive of the frame for Lowry.

The Spring Creek advantage eventually grew to 3-0 in the 32nd minute, the McDermott sisters working in unison — Arena booking her second assist with a nice look to the center to freshman Justine, who followed the ball into the goal.

The Lady Spartans kept their postseason hopes alive with a 3-0 victory.

Up Next

Spring Creek (10-10-1 overall, 6-2-1 in league) will close the regular season against the Lady Greenwave at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, in Fallon.