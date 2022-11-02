 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lady Spartans clinch playoff spot

Spring Creek Spartans logo

FALLON — At the end of an up-and-down season — the Lady Spartans playing their best ball late in the year — the Spring Creek girls soccer team notched a berth in the postseason in its last game of the regular season.

After an extremely-emotional week, the Lady Spartans pulled together and played what head coach Kami Crowe called “a pretty good game.”

Needing a win, Spring Creek tallied a 2-0 victory Wednesday, in Fallon.

The Lady Spartans scored each of their goals in the first half and pitched a defensive shutout, earning the sixth and final seed for the Division 3A North regional tournament.

In the first half, Spring Creek took the lead on a corner kick — the ball booted out of the box and back to senior Kiana Green, who launched a long shot over the hands of the Fallon keeper.

The Lady Spartans’ second goal came courtesy of a penalty kick, junior Zoe Shorland cashing the PK for a 2-0 lead.

Up Next

The No. 6 Lady Spartans will play No. 3 Truckee in the quarterfinal round of the 3A North regional tournament at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the game moved to North Valleys High School, in Reno, due to the abundance of snow in Truckee.

In the first meeting of the season, the Lady Wolverines beat Spring Creek 5-0, on Sept. 3, in Truckee.

