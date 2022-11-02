Lady Spartans clinch playoff spot

Spring Creek (5-8-1 overall, 2-0-1 in league) will travel and face Lowry at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, in Winnemucca, then host Fallon at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6.

The Lady Indians (7-5-1 overall, 2-0-1 in league) will play Fallon at 3:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, and Lowry at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Adobe Middle School.