Lady Spartans dig out 1-0 win over Lady Greenwave

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek girls soccer team did not play its best ball Thursday against Fallon, but the Lady Spartans still managed a 1-0 victory and got back into the win column after a 4-1 road loss Tuesday to Lowry.

Spring Creek sophomore Jacey Lindquist found the first shot of the game, taking a kick from the right wing and missing both high and wide to the right.

From the left wing, senior Meagan Borresch pushed her attempt wide to the left.

On the other end, sophomore keeper Abby Wakefield made a grab against a Fallon charge.

The first shot that was placed on target came off the foot of senior Arena McDermott for the Lady Spartans, but the Fallon goalie made a save in the middle.

In the seventh minute, the Lady Greenwave appeared to take a 1-0 lead with a goal by freshman Kylee Simper — the score taken off the board with an offside call.

Spring Creek was awarded a direct kick from distance, but the shot by senior Avery Beatty was collected in the air by the keeper.

Simper came extremely close to putting another ball in the net, crossing a shot from the right wing to the left and narrowly pushing the kick wide — no Fallon players in place for a follow.

McDermott tried a shot from the right side and missed wide to the left, and Lindquist came very close to giving the Lady Spartans the lead on a direct kick by Beatty from beyond midfield.

Lindquist ran to the play and around a defender, but the keeper came out — the ball trickling wide to the right.

From the right wing, Lindquist launched another attempt a minute later and missed.

Along the left edge, senior Emma Lunsford crossed a kick wide of the opposite post.

Junior Aubrey Dawson, who is back from a knee injury during track, made a nice run down the middle but was cut off by the goalie.

After a stretch of poor passing and long-ball reliance, Spring Creek settled down and passed with effective results — leading to chances.

Junior Zoe Shorland knocked a shot through traffic that was grabbed by the keeper, and Lindquist missed a shot against an empty net as the goalie came out and challenged but missed the ball.

The Lady Wave earned consecutive corner kicks, but the defense stiffened with deflections by sophomore Isabel Zubiria and senior Elley Dilworth.

Spring Creek came within inches – at least a split second — from grabbing the lead.

Lindquist beat multiple defenders on the left side and crossed a ball toward the middle of the box, the keeper momentarily botching the catch but grasping the bobble just as Borresch arrived and toppled over the goalie.

Around the 35th minute, the Lady Spartans broke through — coming on a direct kick.

Beatty kicked short, a Fallon defender cutting off the ball and hitting it wide to the Lady Spartans’ left — Lindquist in position for a steal and strike into the top-left corner of the net.

As soon as Spring Creek took the lead, Fallon nearly erased the deficit on a ball in the middle to the right side.

Wakefield came forward, and sophomore McKenzee Peterson won possession on the right edge — a defender flying in for a sliding deflection — the kick shut down by the near post as Wakefield recovered.

At the break, the Lady Spartans led 1-0.

In the second half, Spring Creek found chances to score early — Lindquist creating opportunities for herself but having numerous kicks deflected back by Fallon defenders and the goalie coming out for a last-ditch grab as she slid toward the frame.

Dawson missed a kick wide to the right from the right edge, and Lunsford nailed a shot from the left wing over the frame and wide to the left.

Spring Creek also earned corner kicks in succession, but sophomore Ambreea Snodgrass rejected a kick by Dawson and then denied a try by McDermott from the middle.

On the next try from the flag, senior Kiana Green placed a gorgeous pass to the center of the box and directly in front of the net but the keeper batted the ball away from header attempts by both Shorland and Dawson.

From that point on, the bulk of the game was played in the midfield or on the Lady Greenwave’s offensive side.

Fallon had a goal taken off the board in a major collision and heap of bodies — including Wakefield — as the Lady Wave were ruled offside and nullified a ball into the back of the net by Simper for the second time.

The Lady Spartans fell back into the trap of kicking long balls, most of which were collected by the keeper in front of runs by sophomore Alyson Clarke and Borresch.

The Greenwave created attacks down the right side of the pitch, but balls were taken too far into the corner before firing shots — angles almost impossible on tries by junior Zoey Jarrett.

Spring Creek’s best, most-textbook play of the game came as McDermott moved to the midfield — winning almost every 50-50 ball — passing to Green on the right side on a diagonal.

Green then crossed a perfect pass to the heart of the box, but the ball was missed on an attempted kick rather than running through the play and using the body instead of the feet.

Green had another look and took a shot or set up what could have been another great pass, but the Fallon keeper came out and scooped up the ball on the bounce.

Dilworth fired an attempt from distance on the right side, but the goalie made an easy snag at the right post.

The Lady Wave passed pretty effectively from the right to the middle, then back to the right — a lofted shot by junior Natalie Jaques saved by Wakefield.

In the end, the Lady Spartans held on for a 1-0 victory after playing less-than-stellar soccer.

Spring Creek finished the game with 11 shots, limiting Fallon to six.

The Lady Greenwave’s goalie finished with 11 saves, Wakefield making 10 stops for the Lady Spartans.

Versus Lowry

On Tuesday, the Lady Spartans dropped a 4-1 contest on the road against Lowry, in Winnemucca.

Spring Creek led 1-0 at the break on a goal by Beatty, but the Lady Buckaroos scored four goals after the break with two scorers for senior Sydnee Pettis and a goal apiece by freshman Natalya Guizar and senior Viviana Alanis.

Guizar also tallied an assist, and Lowry gained an assist each from freshman Maite Avalos and sophomore Britain Backus.

The Lady Bucks attempted 14 shots and held Spring Creek to just four on-goal attempts.

Wakefield notched 14 saves for the Lady Spartans, and Lowry sophomore goalie Chloe Fowler finished with seven saves.

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (6-9-1 overall, 3-1-1 in league) will make up a game against Wooster at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, in Winnemucca, on a neutral field.