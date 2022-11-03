Lady Spartans eliminated by Truckee

RENO — On Thursday, the Spring Creek’s girls soccer team’s season drew to a close.

In the first round of the Division 3A North regional tournament, the No. 6 Lady Spartans were eliminated by No. 6 Truckee, at Wooster High School, in Reno — the game moved from Truckee to North Valleys High School then to Wooster.

The Lady Wolverines scored late in the first half and added a pair of second-half goals in rapid order in the second half for a 3-0 victory.

In the early going, Truckee’s first shot was fired by junior Bayla Abraham — who missed wide to the left.

The Lady Spartans found a shot from distance on a direct kick by senior Avery Beatty, but the ball was stopped by the keeper.

On the other side, junior Lylah Kelly ripped a kick high and left of the frame.

Spring Creek escaped a defensive breakdown in the back end on a push down the left side, the pass crossing to the right edge — the forward missing the ball.

Sophomore goalie Abby Wakefield made a save for the Lady Spartans on a shot by junior Diana Reyes.

Wakefield stopped another attempt by senior Julia Egan, and junior Lillian Reoutt shoved a shot wide to the right.

Another direct kick by Beatty from long distance was once again grabbed by the Truckee goalie.

Just before the break, the Lady Wolverines went to the front for good.

In the 38th or 39th minute, a through ball to the left side wound up in the possession of Reyes — who found herself in a one-on-one with the keeper.

Behind the defense, the goalie was trapped in between distances — coming out late and not staying back.

The shot crossed from the left to the right, hit the inside of the upright and bounced into the net.

At the half, the Lady Wolverines led 1-0.

Wakefield made a great save to start the second half, tipping a shot from the right to the opposite side and collecting the loose ball before a follow-up try.

About 17 minutes into the second half, Truckee pushed its advantage to double.

No. 24 — not listed on Truckee’s roster — made a strong push down the middle and knocked a shot off the hands of Wakefield — who denied the initial kick — but Egan was in position for a rebound boot and a 2-0 lead.

Less than two minutes after pushing the margin to two, Egan converted once again — Reyes crossing a shot that was deflected by Wakefield.

Egan ran through the ball and put it into the net with her body for a 3-0 advantage.

For Spring Creek, senior Emma Lunsford created a rare opportunity but her shot was saved by the goalie.

Wakefield stopped a kick by No. 24 in back-to-back possessions in rapid succession.

The Lady Spartans’ last chance toward finding the scoreboard came on a direct kick from midfield by Beatty, the goalie grabbing the ball out of the air right in front of a solid crash of the frame by Lunsford.

Spring Creek’s season ended with a quarterfinal exit in a 3-0 loss to Truckee, the Lady Spartans closing the year with a 10-12-1 overall record, a 7-2-1 mark in conference play and an 0-1 stint at regionals.

Up Next

The No. 3 Lady Wolverines advanced to the semifinal round and will host No. 2 Elko at 1:30 p.m. Friday, at Alder Creek Middle School, in Truckee, California, the winner advancing to the 3A state tournament.

In the first meeting, the Lady Indians came up short in a 5-4 slugfest on Sept. 2, at Truckee.