Lady Spartans finish scoreless at home tourney

Alyson Clarke

Spring Creek's Alyson Clarke, right, deflects a SECTA kick in Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Spring Creek. The Lady Spartans went 0-4 in the Spring Creek Cup after a 1-0 loss to the Lady Roadrunners.

 Anthony Mori

SPRING CREEK — Battling a series of serious injuries in what has seemed like every game, the Spring Creek girls soccer team could not overcome the setbacks and an inexperienced roster.

The Lady Spartans fell to 1-5 on the season and 0-4 in the Spring Creek Cup, failing to score a goal for their fifth straight game after a 2-1 victory over North Tahoe in the season opener.

On Saturday, the Lady Spartans were beaten 1-0 by SECTA.

Spring Creek has to balance a tough decision; put its best defenders in the back to limit scores but not place its best players on the top end of the pitch and probably not score.

After holding SECTA scoreless for a half, the Lady Spartans allowed a goal by No. 19 midway through the second half — the Lady Roadrunners walking away with a 1-0 win.

Offensively, Spring Creek managed just five shots for the contest — two by senior Emma Lunsford, one for sophomore Alyson Clarke, another from senior Kiana Green and the other off the foot of junior Cassie Thompson.

Defensively, junior Abby Wakefield played well for the Lady Spartans — notching 12 saves.

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (1-5 overall) will open play against 3A North at 4:45 p.m. Friday, at Reno, and 11:45 a.m. Saturday, in Truckee, California.

