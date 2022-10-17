Lady Spartans post pair of one-goal wins

DAYTON — The Spring Creek girls soccer team kept its postseason hopes alive with a pair of one-goal wins on the road.

On Friday, the Lady Spartans edged Fernley by a score of 2-1 — following with a 2-0 shutout victory of Dayton.

Versus Fernley

Against the Lady Vaqueros, Spring Creek built a 1-0 halftime lead on the heels of a goal by sophomore Jacey Lindquist.

However, Fernley tied the game 1-1 in the second half on a ball that Spring Creek head coach Kami Crowe said “got lost in the sun.”

Facing the potential of a draw, the Lady Spartans came up big late.

In the last 10-minute of the contest, senior Avery Beatty scored and gave Spring Creek a one-goal lead for a 2-1 victory.

Freshman Justine McDermott dished an assist for the Lady Spartans.

As a team, Spring Creek attempted 14 shots — five by senior Arena McDermott, four from Beatty, two apiece for Lindquist and junior Zoe Shorland and one by senior Elley Dilworth.

In the goal, sophomore keeper Abby Wakefield gave up one goal and made one save against two Fernley shots.

“We played well and had good possession, but we just couldn’t score,” Crowe said. “Fernley’s keeper played a great game. She caught everything, and she made an awesome save against a gorgeous shot by Arena where she dove across the entire goal and got a fingertip on the ball.”

Versus Dayton

On Saturday, Arena McDermott did all the scoring for Spring Creek — netting two goals (one in each half) and narrowly missing another for what would have been a hat trick.

One of the scores was assisted by Beatty.

“We played Arena at center-mid. She missed a hat trick on a shot that hit off the crossbar and bounced down but did not go in,” Crowe said. “Same story, we had a lot of missed opportunities.”

Despite missed chances, the Lady Spartans pulled out a 2-0 victory — pitching a defensive shutout.

In total, Spring Creek fired 11 shots — five by Arena McDermott, two apiece from Beatty and Lindquist and one each for senior Meagan Borresch and sophomore Aly Clarke.

In the frame, Wakefield saved two Dayton shots.

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (8-10-1 overall, 5-1-1 in league) will face the Lady Indians (11-5-1 overall, 6-0-1 in league) at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, at Adobe Middle School, the first meeting with Elko ending in a 2-2 tie on Sept. 23, in Spring Creek.