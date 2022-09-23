Lady Spartans pound Fernley, 5-1

SPRING CREEK — After a rough start to the season, the Spring Creek girls soccer team looked better Friday in its Division 3A North-East opener against Fernley.

The Lady Spartans passed effectively, looked for options and, ultimately, scored a season-high five goals in a 5-1 victory over the Lady Vaqueros.

In the early going, Fernley wasted little to strike — scoring its first and only goal of the game in a couple minutes.

Spring Creek created scoring chances through senior Elley Dilworth — who crossed a pass from the right to the left for a shot that sailed wide to the left and missed a shot of her own on the right side wide to the right.

On the other end, sophomore goalie Abby Wakefield stopped a direct kick from the right wing on the left edge of the frame.

The Lady Spartans also had a direct kick that was grabbed by the Fernley keeper, and senior Meagan Borresch pushed a kick wide to the left on a pass from senior Avery Beatty.

Beatty ripped a rifle wide to the right, and senior Kiana Green nearly cashed the first goal of the game for Spring Creek — chipping a ball off the underside of the crossbar and back to the keeper.

In the 17th minute, the Lady Spartans tied the contest — junior Zoe Shorland nailing an attempt from distance and piecing the back of the net.

Senior Emma Lunsford missed a shot wide to the right, but Spring Creek booked its second goal only two minutes after its first — Beatty stealing a goal kick from the Lady Vaqueros and returning fire immediately for the go-ahead score.

Beatty then missed a couple kicks high, and Wakefield crossed over to the right side of the net and made a nice stop against a clean shot from junior Kirian Johnson.

At the 30-minut mark, the Lady Spartans extended to a two-score cushion — coming on the second goal for Shorland.

On a throw-in from the right side, she won possession in the middle, squared her shoulders and tagged a left-footed boot that tickled the twine.

Shorland found other attempts from the middle that either missed their targets or were stopped by Fernley’s goalie, and Green narrowly missed a line drive from the left wing wide of the far-right post.

In the 39th minute, Spring Creek snagged a 4-1 lead — passing through traffic and sophomore Jacey Lindquist following with her first goal.

In the second half, the Lady Spartans created a number of chances — most of which missed or were saved.

Borresch, Shorland and Lindquist each pounded attempts that were deflected, sailed high or trickled wide.

Lunsford, sophomore Brianna McGinnis and junior Sharmayne Lamb each thumped shots directly to the Fernley goalie or pounded them into the side of the net.

Senior defender Arena McDermott flipped the field with a push down the right and poked her try into the side of the net as well.

Sophomore Isabel Zubiria created looks with good work on the left side of the field, sending passed both down the line and across the middle — Lamb nearly scoring on one of the passes.

In the 76th minute, the Lady Spartans broke through on a Beatty bomb — hammering a shot of the keeper and into the net for a 5-1 victory.

Up Next

The Lady Spartans will conclude their homecoming weekend with an 11:45 a.m. Saturday game versus Dayton.