Lady Spartans start Spring Creek Cup 0-3

SPRING CREEK — On Thursday, the Spring Creek girls soccer team — which is fighting a myriad of injuries — lost a 1-0 contest to Equipo Academy.

The Lady Spartans didn’t fare much better Friday in the Spring Creek Cup, losing each of its matches — dropping a 1-0 morning match to Moapa Valley and falling 2-0 in the evening to Pahrump Valley.

Versus Moapa Valley

Against the Lady Panthers, sophomore Mallory Tobler fired a shot that was saved by Spring Creek junior goalkeeper Abby Wakefield.

Moapa Valley pushed the ball ahead to senior Aubrey Wolfley, who missed wide to the left.

Wakefield made another save against a try by Tobler, and sophomore Abbie Hammons sent her attempt wide to the left.

The Lady Spartans struggled to possess the ball but found a rare opportunity with a try by senior Arena McDermott, who missed wide right.

Sophomore Alyson Clarke made things happen foe Spring Creek, putting in good work on the right side of the field on both ends.

Brianna McGinnis also took a shot but sailed her attempt high.

Wakefield grabbed a ball out of the air, as junior Allison Mills worked through the middle of Spring Creek’s defense.

Tobler was close to pushing the Lady Pirates out front, crossing a shot from the right to the left after making a steal.

Moapa Valley reversed the ball and worked it to freshman Taylee Bunch, but Wakefield came up with another tie-preserving stuff.

On a direct kick from the right side after a Lady Spartans’ handball, Tobler clanged her boot off the opposite-left corner.

At the half, the game was a scoreless draw.

Tobler missed wide to the left to open the second half, and Hammons put a head on a ball in the middle.

About 10 minutes into the second half, the Lady Pirates netted the deciding goal — Hammons working the middle and scoring in the top-left portion of the frame.

A direct kick by Spring Creek senior Avery Beatty was saved by the Moapa Valley keeper, and the Lady Pirates nearly took a two-goal lead as senior Brooke Sherwood missed over the top-right side of the net on a kick that was absolutely striped.

With their backs against the wall, the Lady Spartans finally showed some urgency and played with a purpose.

Despite flipping the field, Spring Creek couldn’t convert multiple corner kicks.

A diagonal run by senior Kiana Green came close to equalizing the score but sailed just high.

A collision with the keeper by Kendyl Capurro almost tied the contest, but and a header by senior Meagan Borresch on a corner kick skipped over the crossbar for the final real threat of the contest.

Versus Pahrump Valley

Against Pahrump Valley — after losing two more girls to injuries against the Lady Pirates — Spring Creek was depleted in numbers but played a better game.

In the early going, senior Elley Dilworth fired a kick from the left edge that was saved by junior goalie Avery Moore.

About 10 minutes into the game, the Lady Trojans went to the high side for the remainder of the contest — junior Courtney VanHouse working behind the keeper and around defenders for a trickle-in gimme.

Pahrump added an insurance score approximately 20 minutes after netting their first, junior Paris Coleman smacking home the 2-0 lead.

The Lady Trojans managed 11 shots on-goal and held the Lady Spartans to a pair of attempts at the Pahrump Valley frame.

Goalkeepers Wakefield and Dilworth — who played the second half — combined for seven Spring Creek saves.

Moore’s only grab of the contest came on Dilworth’s attempt to start the game.

Up Next

The Lady Spartans will take on SECTA in their finale of the Spring Creek Cup at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.