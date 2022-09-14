Lady Spartans stumble against Hug

SPRING CREEK — Following Elko’s 4-1 loss Friday to Hug, the question that begged to be asked was how good are the Lady Hawks?

Pretty darn good.

On Saturday, the Spring Creek girls soccer team suffered the same type of treatment as the Lady Indians — also allowing four goals but not pouring one into the frame.

Hug swept the weekend road trip with a 4-0 victory over the Lady Spartans — opening a 3-0 lead in the first half.

Like they did against Elko, the Lady Hawks dominated the possession of the ball — passing effectively to feet, owning the field-position battle and going around, through and over Spring Creek’s defenders.

A rare Spring Creek scoring chance occurred early when sophomore Alyson Clarke missed wide to the right after a deflection.

The corner kick by senior Kiana Green flew long, and some direct kicks by senior Elley Dilworth and Green were all either saved of sailed off target.

Senior Evelyn Ortiz broke the scoreless drought with a goal on a cross from the right to the left side of the net for a 1-0 Hug lead.

Senior Alison Lepe missed wide from the right wing, and Ortiz pushed a kick wide to the left.

Spring Creek goalkeeper Abby Wakefield made a solid save against a shot by sophomore Diana Martinez Nunez, but the Lady Hawks took a 2-0 advantage on a cross-face rip by senior Cathy Martinez.

Wakefield made a diving tip for a nice stop, but Ortiz tallied her second goal of the half on a left boot from a corner kick from an assist by junior Cassandra Martinez.

On the other end, a try by Clarke was stopped by Hug’s goalie.

The Lady Hawks did a nice job of reversing the field, and Spring Creek was slow to rotate when the ball flipped sides — leaving wide-open runs.

Cathy Martinez missed wide after a dropped ball, and an attempt from the right side missed narrowly high on a clean look from the right side at close range.

The Lady Spartans weren’t getting to the goal side of Hug’s players, giving up unopposed shots.

Sophomore Brianna McGinnis missed wide to the right side after a throw-in by Clarke for Spring Creek, and a direct kick by senior Avery Beatty was saved by the Hug keeper.

At the break, the Lady Spartans trailed 3-0.

Spring Creek — much like Elko the night before — played better in the second half than it did in the first.

Beatty knocked a direct kick off the left post, and Wakefield made a number of stops for the Lady Spartans — one against Cathy Martinez after she broke the ankles of numerous defenders with great dribbling down the field.

Wakefield stopped a shot from the right side by junior Kennedy Rouse, and Cathy Martinez sent a kick barely high.

For Spring Creek, sophomore Isabel Zubiria pushed a shot wide to the left and Hug’s keeper came forward for multiple scoops on shots that weren’t struck squarely.

An attempt by Cathy Martinez was batted out by Wakefield for a corner kick — Martinez missing another try wide — and Wakefield also made a tip on a near goal by Rouse.

But, the advantage went to four with about 15 minutes remaining in the game — Rouse crossing a gorgeous pass from the right side for an opposite-post dime to senior Magaly Camarena.

In the end, Hug improved to 4-0 on the season with a 4-0 victory.

The Lady Hawks took 28 shots in the match and limited Spring Creek to 10 attempts — Hug’s goalie making six saves and Wakefield finishing with 17 stops.

Versus North Valleys

On Friday, the Lady Spartans began their home stand with a 3-1 victory over North Valleys.

For one of the only times of the season, the Lady Spartans took more shots their opponent — attempting 14 shots and holding the Lady Panthers to 10 on-goal tries.

In her first action of the year, junior Zoe Shorland scored a goal.

Green and senior Abby MacDiarmid also poured one goal each into the North Valleys net.

For the Lady Panthers, junior captain Evelyn Hidalgo notched her team’s lone score.

In the posts, Wakefield finished with 13 saves for Spring Creek — North Valleys’ keeper notching 11 stops.

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (3-7 overall, 2-2 against 3A North) will play on the road at 4:45 p.m. Friday against Wooster, in Reno, and at 11:45 a.m. Saturday versus the Lady Vikings, in South Tahoe, California.