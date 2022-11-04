Lady Wolverines bury Elko, 5-1

TRUCKEE, California — After a 5-4 loss on Sept. 2, in Truckee, the second matchup with the Lady Wolverines didn’t go according to plan for the Elko girls soccer team.

Due to miscommunications on defense, a slow start offensively and a first-half flurry of Truckee goals on through balls and open shots — the Elko girls soccer team was bounced from the Division 3A North regional tournament with a 5-1 loss in the semifinal round.

Early on, the Lady Indians passed the ball well — sophomore Lindsey Johns overlapping from defense and distributing on the right wing to junior Emely Castaneda.

Elko moved the ball to freshman Brielle Cooper, junior Ryinn Hatch, junior Miranda Casas and senior Peyton Jacaway — who nailed a kick on target and off the hands of the Truckee goalie.

On the ensuing corner kick, the Lady Wolverines cleared the ball from their box and went on the attack — Elko sophomore goalie Yanira Garcia coming out of the frame for a snag off the turf against a run down the left side.

However, the momentum was short lived.

Truckee grabbed the lead on a shot by junior Diana Ryes in the ninth minute.

Just after going to the front, the Lady Wolverines extended their advantage with confusion and miscommunication in the back end of Elko’s defense — leading to a cross from the right edge to the left side of the net by junior Bayla Abraham.

The Lady Wolverines kept their foot on the gas pedal.

In the 13th minute, Truckee took a 3-0 lead on a breakaway down the middle by junior Lillian Reoutt — who dribbled to the right side on drilled a low ball into the frame.

Around the 17-minute mark, the Lady Wolverines earned a corner kick — freshman goalie Jessica Vera coming forward for a grab out of the air on a shot.

But, the avalanche continued.

No. 24 — not listed on the Truckee roster — cashed the Lady Wolverines’ fourth goal in a nine-minute span for a 4-0 lead in the 22nd minute.

The bulk of Elko’s problem’s stemmed from getting spread out and Truckee’s precision passing on diagonals with through balls.

In the 25th minute, the Lady Wolverines were called for a foul on the right wing — the Lady Indians receiving an indirect kick.

After the initial touch, Jacaway kicked the ball toward the middle of the box — Truckee’s keeper deflecting the ball back.

On the rebound, Elko senior Julie Marthinussen followed the play but her shot was also deflected away from the net and back to freshman Sascha Vera — whose kick was also denied by traffic.

Moments later, shot by Jacaway from distance was easily collected by the goalie.

Senior Tyra Christean nailed a shot from the right wing but pushed the ball wide to the same of the upright, and Sascha Vera lifted an attempt high and wide to the left from the opposite side.

On a corner kick, Jacaway’s pass was thumped by Sascha Vera wide to the left.

Immediately after, Truckee took a five-score cushion — senior Carrie Vaughn bouncing a shot from the right side off the keeper’s hands and into the left side of the frame just before halftime

Sascha Vera hit a shot with her left foot wide to the left, and Castaneda volleyed a ball over a defender and to herself but beyond the end line.

At the break, the outcome was all but decided with the score at 5-0.

Elko came out aggressive and created chances to Cooper and Casas, but the keeper came forward for stops on each occasion.

The Lady Wolverines once again beat the Lady Indians down the field with a through ball to the right side, where Vaughn’s shot was tipped over the crossbar by Jessica Vera.

Vera made multiple stops in rapid succession with some great diving saves.

Several of Elko’s opportunities were stymied with nice defensive plays in the back end by Truckee from senior Jolie Peek, senior Annalea Rost and senior Sam Rost.

Reyes had a clean look but missed wide to the right for the Lady Wolverines, and Jacaway missed a kick from the right wing wide to the same side.

Jessica Vera made a stop to her left, and Jacaway worked around defenders with her dribble for a closer try that was deflected right in front of the net on the right edge.

The Lady Indians earned consecutive corner kicks; the first of which was knocked wide by Castaneda and the second snagged in a crowd by the Truckee keeper.

In the 67 minute, Elko avoided being shut out.

Casas found space in the middle and passed to Jacaway who turned the corner and beat her defender for a shot on the left edge, trimming the deficit to four at 5-1.

Hatch had a shot from the middle that was deflected and went over the defender, Elko ruled for crashing into the keeper as she came forward.

The loose ball was pounded into the net by Hatch, but the score was wiped away due to the violation.

On a direct kick from distance on the left side and long distance, Jacaway lofted a ball that bounced up and off the hands of the back-up keeper and over the crossbar.

The Lady Indians had four corner kicks in a row, but the Truckee keeper and defenders cleared the ball on each boot from the flag.

The Lady Wolverines were called for a foul, but Jacaway’s kick missed to the left on Elko’s final opportunity of the season.

The Lady Indians were eliminated from the 3A North regional tournament with a 5-1 loss to the Lady Wolverines, giving Truckee a berth in the state tournament and a spot in the regional championship.

Elko finished the season with a 15-7-2 overall record, an 8-0-2 mark in league play and an 0-1 trip to the regional tourney.