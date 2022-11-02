 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 2 Indians play at 3:30 p.m. Friday

ELKO — The Elko boys soccer team made its third-consecutive league championship interesting, waiting until the final game of the regular season.

On Thursday, Oct. 27, the Indians clinched the North-East No. 1 seed and the No. 2 overall seed for the 3A North regional tournament with a 4-0 victory over Lowry.

In the contest, Elko gained a goal from four different players — senior Miguel Abarca, junior Andres Lopez, junior Leo Pulgar and senior Langston Bonafide each knocking one shot into the Buckaroos’ frame.

With the victory, the Indians improved to 13-10 overall and 9-1 in league play — cinching up the conference title and the only berth to the postseason from the North-East.

Up Next

The No. 2 Indians will now play for their second-consecutive trip to state in the 3A North semifinal round at 3:30 p.m. Friday, in Truckee, California, facing Thursday’s winner of the No. 3 McQueen and No. 6 Douglas quarterfinal.

In crossover meetings, Elko lost 5-2 against McQueen on Sept. 10, in Reno, and was blanked 3-0 by the Tigers on Sept. 17, in Minden.

