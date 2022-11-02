No. 2 Indians play at 3:30 p.m. Friday

The Indians (12-10 overall, 8-1 in league) will close out the regular season with a crucial contest against Lowry (3-15-1 overall, 3-5-1 in league) at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, at Adobe Middle.

With a win, Elko would punch its postseason ticket — the No. 1 seed and the only berth to the regional tourney from the North-East.