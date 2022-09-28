Spartans beat Indians on PK

Spring Creek (6-4-2 overall, 0-3-1 against 3A North) will host Douglas at 4:45 p.m. Friday and South Tahoe at 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

The Friday contest versus Douglas marks a rematch of the Spartans’ final game of the 2021 season, a 5-1 loss to the Tigers during the Division 3A North regional quarterfinal.