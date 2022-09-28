Spartans beat Indians on PK

ELKO — In the first meeting of the season between the Spring Creek and Elko boys soccer teams, the game boiled down a penalty kick.
According to head coach Forest Knotts, the Spartans took a 1-0 lead “around the 55th minute.”
Junior Kendrick Lee knocked home the PK, giving Spring Creek a 1-0 victory over the two-time defending league champions.
“Elko had the ball most of the time. They played well. We played them like we did against South Tahoe,” Knotts said. “Our guys were disciplined, did their assignments and we were successful.”
About five to 10 minutes after the Spartans took the lead, the Indians sank what would have been the game-tying goal — junior Nico Avila scoring on a pass from senior Miguel Abarca.
However, the goal was wiped away — Elko ruled offside on the play.
“We probably shot 30-something times, and they probably only had two shots on us — including the PK,” said Elko coach Alonso Lujan. “But, you have to put some balls into the net. Spring Creek played with four defenders, four stoppers and only two in the midfield — everyone bunched up outside the 18-yard box. They trust their goalie.”
“Brady (Smith) had a bunch of saves,” Knotts said.
With the victory, Spring Creek improved to 8-6-3 overall and 2-0-1 in league play — the loss dropping the Indians to 6-10 overall and 2-1 in the 3A North-East.
Up Next
The Spartans will host Lowry at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, in Spring Creek, and face the Greenwave at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in Fallon.
Elko will travel for a pair of road games, taking on the Wave at 3:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, in Fallon, and the Bucks at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in Winnemucca.