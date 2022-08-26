Spartans blow through Greenwave, 4-0

SPRING CREEK — In its second game of the Spring Creek Cup, the Spring Creek boys soccer team bounced back from a 2-1 Thursday loss to SECTA.

On Friday morning, the Spartans went through Fallon like a dose of salt — opening a 3-0 first-half lead and cruising to a 4-0 victory.

In the early going, junior Nathan Morrill almost scored early — hitting a shot wide to the left from the right side.

Defensively, the Spartans gained a nice save by sophomore Brady Smith on a direct kick from sophomore Edwin Ugalde.

Senior Spencer Anderson had a shot stopped by Fallon’s keeper, and the Greenwave saw a try from the foot of senior William Klein get shut down by Smith.

In the 17th minute, the Spartans broke through for good — senior Owen May turned from defender into traffic-dodger.

He worked his way through several defenders, grabbed a deflection and pumped a stamped liner into the net for a 1-0 lead.

Just four minutes removed from its first score, Spring Creek went back for more — Morrill cashing in with a solid tag after a corner kick from junior Connor Knotts.

The Spartans gained a good defensive play in the back row by junior Karsten Cooper.

Just before the break, Knotts — generally a facilitator — collected a deflection from a direct kick from just beyond the box b7 Anderson and nailed his put-back.

At the half, Spring Creek was up a hat trick with the score at 3-0.

The lead went to four early in the second half.

May was awarded a free kick from the middle of the box after the Fallon keeper picked up the ball after it was kicked by one of his teammates.

The attempt deflected back, and Anderson hammered a line drive into the upper portion of the frame for a 4-0 lead in the 35th minute.

Ugalde hit a shot high and wide of the opposite-left upright for the Greenwave, and Smith made a save on another try — Ugalde sending a direct kick wide to the right of the frame.

Smith made a nice grab on a good play by Fallon, which resulted in a body on the ball from a nice pass on the left side for junior Trenton Chappell.

He snagged another shot out of the air on a kick by Ugalde.

The Spartans nearly took a 5-0 lead, as freshman Hunter Heieie received a drop from the left edge by freshman Tyler Hope — the ball trickling just wide of the net.

Spring Creek was ruled offside and wiped away a goal by junior Darin Meza.

However, the fast start was more than enough — the Spartans improving to 4-1-1 on the season and 1-1 at the Spring Creek Cup with a 4-0 victory over Fallon.

Up Next

Spring Creek will close its home tourney with a pair of Saturday ballgames, facing Lowry at 8:30 a.m. and North Tahoe at 1 p.m.