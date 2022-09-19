 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spartans fall twice by one-score margins

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek soccer team has taken steps toward beating teams from the 3A North-West.

But, the Spartans have been stricken with a series of one-goal losses — falling to 0-5-1 against crossover opponents on the heels of a 1-0 loss and a 2-1 defeat.

On Friday, Douglas broke a scoreless tie and earned the victory with a goal in the 68th minute.

Spring Creek opened a 1-0 lead Saturday against South Tahoe, but the Vikings netted the last two for a 2-1 win.

Versus Douglas

Spring Creek sophomore goalie Brady Smith finished with 16 saves, but the Spartans were limited to just five shots of their own — none of which found the Douglas frame.

The game marked the fifth-consecutive time Spring Creek did not net a ball against a 3A North-West opponent.

Versus South Tahoe

The Spartans were under constant fire early, Smith saving a shot by No. 8 and — names not listed on South Tahoe’s roster — No. 7 missing wide to the left.

A solid rip by No. 10 was stopped by Smith, and No. 6 missed wide to the right after a deflection — resulting in a corner kick.

Smith made a huge grab out of the air against a potential header by No. 26, and No. 18 missed a clean look over the top of the crossbar.

Despite being outplayed, Spring Creek took advantage of an opportunity and grabbed the lead in the 19th minute.

Senior Owen May, primarily a defender, won possession of a ball on the right side and worked through an opening between defenders and rifled a kick across the field to the left side of the net on Spring Creek's first shot of the contest.

On the other end, Smith made a diving save to his right.

After a whistle against the Vikings, junior defender Kendrick Lee launched a direct kick from distance but pushed the ball too far in front of runs by his teammates with the wind blowing from the northeast at his back.

South Tahoe notched a number of corner kicks but did not convert, and senior Laszlo Demick took an attempt for the Spartans that was saved by the Vikings’ keeper.

Smith tallied multiple remarkable saves; denying a shot by No. 10 — who beat numerous defenders with great footwork — going down low against a try by No. 17 and deflecting a corner kick that was placed in front of the frame.

May made a nice deflection in the back end, the ball grabbed by Smith.

However, the Vikings drew even before the half — No. 10 crossing a pass to No. 6 for a header on the right side.

The score was tied 1-1 in the 35th minute.

In the second half, South Tahoe went to the front and never looked back.

No. 22 scored on a header in the 48th minute from the left edge for a 2-1 lead, which proved to be the final goal.

The Vikings appeared to score their third goal in the 71st minute, but the indirect kick from No. 7 from distance on the right wing was touched by Smith in the frame — needing to be contacted by a player other than the goalie before if crossed the barrier.

Spring Creek had a golden opportunity late, South Tahoe’s backup goalie waiting too long to pick up a ball.

A Spartan flew in and made a steal but pushed the ball wide left and long against an empty net.

The Vikings notched the last two goals of the game and pulled off a 2-1 victory.

Smith finished with a video-gamelike 30 save for Spring Creek, which was limited to just four attempts of its own.

Up Next

The Spartans (6-6-2 overall, 0-5-1 against 3A North) will travel and take on the Vaqueros at 4:45 p.m. Friday, in Fernley, and face the Dust Devils at 10 a.m. Saturday, in Dayton.

