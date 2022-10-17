Spartans flatten Dayton

SPRING CREEK — On Saturday, the Spring Creek boys soccer team capped a clean home stand with a 4-0 victory over Dayton.

The Spartans opened their weekend with a slim, 1-0 win over Fernley.

Versus Dayton

Against the Vaqueros, Spring Creek started quickly — scoring just two minutes into the contest.

Junior Jesper poured in the game’s first goal on a drop from junior Nathan Morrill for a 1-0 lead, the Spartans taking a 2-0 advantage two minutes later — Morrill setting up another score with a ball down the left side to junior Spencer Anderson, who beat multiple defenders with his dribble and then the keeper across his face.

Spring Creek fired three corner kicks in succession but could not convert any of the tries from the flag, launching a fourth corner shortly afterward and once again missing chances to put a ball in the net.

For Dayton, senior Jayden Gomez hit a long direct kick from near midfield and missed wide to the left.

Anderson missed one shot wide to the left and sailed another attempt from distance high and wide to the right, and sophomore Justin Miner pushed a kick wide to the left.

Senior Owen May ripped a kick that was deflected but not collected, Dayton junior goalie Sam Parsons coming forward and grabbing the rebound.

The Dust Devils created a few scoring opportunities; freshman Anthony Mendoza sending a ball wide to the right and Gomez barely missing the frame with a direct kick as the ball sailed narrowly high.

Miner had a shot deflected, and Johnsen missed a direct kick wide to the right — senior Leo Stephenson tagging a kick that was stopped by Parsons.

At the break, the Spartans led by two at 2-0.

As was the case in the first half, Spring Creek began the second with a bang.

Morrill worked free and nailed a kick into the lower-right side of the frame for a three-goal lead less than two minutes after the reset.

Johnsen hammered a ball over the crossbar, but Spring Creek went up four with a goal through traffic by senior Robert McAnany.

May tagged a kick that sailed over the frame, but he created a number scoring opportunities for his teammates with crosses from the right side to the middle of the box.

Midway through the second half, the Dust Devils nearly scored their first goal since Aug. 26 in a preseason tournament.

On a penalty kick, Dayton booted the ball over the crossbar.

For the Spartans — who inserted a variety of bench players — sophomore Ian Billin barely missed with a nice shot wide to the right.

Anderson had a shot that stopped from the left edge, and freshman Hunter Heieie had another kick that was deflected at the near post from the right wing.

Near the end of the match, senior Laszlo Demick almost scored on a pass from McAnany — Dayton sophomore keeper Levi Cooper coming forward for a save after being inserted in the game when Parsons was kicked directly in the wrist.

In the end, the Spartans rolled to a 4-0 victory and swept the season series with the Dust Devils.

Versus Fernley

On Friday, Spring Creek — which tied 0-0 on Sept. 23, in Fernley — found itself in another dogfight with the Vaqueros.

However, Morrill knocked home the only goal of the game around the 65th minute — lifting Spring Creek to a 1-0 win and claimed the season series.

Up Next

The Spartans (11-6-4 overall, 5-0-2 in league) will play its most important game of the regular season, hosting the Indians (10-10 overall, 6-1 in league) at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, in Spring Creek, the game likely determining the 3A North-East champion.

On Sept. 27, junior Kendrick Lee scored on a penalty kick and gave Spring Creek a 1-0 victory over Elko, at Adobe Middle School.