Spartans hang on for 1-0 victory

SPRING CREEK — On Tuesday, the Spring Creek boys soccer team didn’t always play its best — but the Spartans did enough.

After 70 minutes of scoreless ball, Spring Creek netted the lone goal of the contest for a 1-0 victory over Lowry.

In the early stages of the contest, the Spartans possessed the ball with more regularity but the shots were nearly split.

Spring Creek’s scoring opportunities were created by senior Owen May, senior Spencer Anderson hit a shot high and over the crossbar and junior Nathan Morrill made a nice run down the middle — Lowry’s keeper coming forward and making a scoop just in time.

Junior Carson Fisher won a volley in the box, but his boot was deflected by a Buckaroo defender in the back end.

On the other side, Lowry’s chances generally came from distance and were saved by Spring Creek sophomore keeper Brady Smith.

The Bucks earned consecutive corner kicks but did not convert on either try from the flag, senior Enrique Armejo eventually finding a shot from the right save that was stopped by Smith on the ground.

Senior Jose Avila also launched a kick from the right corner that Smith collected out of the air, making another snag on a boot from the right edge.

As the half progressed, the Spartans possessed the ball with less frequency — often passing to nobody in particular and directly to the keeper from long distance for easy saves.

Senior goalie Marco Ruiz came out from the posts and shut down a number of advances by Spring Creek toward the Lowry frame around the 30th minute; taking one off the foot of May.

Avila lofted a ball from the left side and placed his shot on target, but Smith went upstairs and notched another save — stopping another try from Avila on a roller down the middle.

The Spartans escaped several scary circumstances in front of their net, as Avila and Armejo created space with fancy footwork.

But, Spring Creek scrambled and hustled — sophomore Norman House and junior Carsten Cooper shutting down multiple offerings.

Fisher tagged a shot through traffic on the other side, but Ruiz tallied a save for Lowry.

Junior Diego Contreras pushed the ball toward Spring Creek’s frame and passed to freshman Allen Pacheco, but his kick from the middle missed wide to the left.

Anderson tried to cross a ball toward the heart of the Bucks’ box to May, but Ruiz made a sure-handed grab.

At the break, neither team mounted a goal in a scoreless half of soccer.

Opening the second half, Lowry earned a throw-in from near the corner on the right side — Avila rising up and stamping a header that was denied by Smith with great reflexes.

Moments later, junior Danny Castaneda thumped a solid rip that narrowly missed wide to the right of the post.

The Spartans had a corner kick from the left side, but the shot by junior Connor Knotts from the center sailed over the crossbar.

Lowry also earned a corner kick from the left flag, but a ball in the middle was cleared by Spring Creek sophomore Odin Hipwell.

Spring Creek created a number of corner kicks, junior Kendrick Lee missing wide to the left and Anderson having a shot grabbed on a great stop by Ruiz after a deflection against May on a breakaway.

The Bucks produced chances with work on the left side by Castaneda and senior Jesus Guizar — running wall passes and give-and-goes — but no kicks penetrated the Spartans’ defense.

On a lofted pass to the middle, Smith came forward for a stop against a run by Lowry junior Nazerath Razo midway through the second half.

Anderson dribbled down the middle of the field but pushed his shot wide to the left, and then he missed another try narrowly high and created a corner kick as he struck a shot that bounced beyond the end line off a Lowry defender.

A shot by Avila in the middle was scooped by Smith — who stopped another shot by the Bucks in the air — and another attempt flew high and left.

Around the 70th minute, the Spartans finally broke through — working a pass through from the right edge to the right side of the frame.

May made a perfectly-timed run on a perfectly-placed pass from junior Jesper Johnsen, scoring the go-ahead goal to his left for a 1-0 lead.

Senior Gabriel Mendoza found a shot down the left side but missed wide to the left, and the Spartans nearly tacked on an insurance goal immediately after — the Bucks making a last-second deflection for a corner kick.

On the try from the flag, the ball sailed over intended targets.

Ona direct kick from distance, Smith preserved the shutout with a save.

Avila won possession a throw-in from the right side and settled the ball with his chest and volleyed to himself multiple times, then took a shot backward — the ball bouncing off a Spring Creek defender.

On the ensuing corner kick, Lee headed the ball to May — the Spartans settling in and building a wall.

Hipwell, Lee, Anderson, May and sophomore Djrevan Demick never allowed a potential game-tying shot to get through — Spring Creek hanging on for a 1-0 victory.

Up Next

The Spartans (9-6-3 overall, 3-0-1 in league) will play their next game on the road against the Greenwave at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, in Fallon.