Spartans host, go 3-1 in Spring Creek Cup

SPRING CREEK — After a 3-0-1 record during its first preseason tournament — which included wins of 4-1 over Moapa Valley, 3-0 against Virgin Valley, 4-0 versus West Wendover and a 1-1 tie against the Bulldogs in the second meeting — the Spring Creek boys soccer team nearly posted another undefeated weekend at home.

Hosting a tourney for the second week in a row, the Spartans went 3-1 at the Spring Creek Cup.

After a 3-1 loss to SECTA on Thursday in their tournament opener, the Spartans bounced back with a 4-0 victory Friday over Fallon.

On Saturday, Spring Creek won each of its games — coming back for a 2-1 victory against Lowry and easily defeating North Tahoe by a final score of 3-1 in its finale.

Versus Lowry

Against the Buckaroos, the Spartans opened the game with numerous corner kicks — none of which were converted.

Lowry volleyed the ball in front of Spring Creek’s frame, but the backrow defense cleared the ball before a shot could get through traffic.

On the other end, senior Owen May pushed an attempt wide to the right of the frame.

Sophomore Brady Smith saved a Lowry direct kick, but Spring Creek sophomore Justin Miner poked a shot high and wide to the right from close range — as did Lowry’s No. 22 (not listed on the roster.

The Bucks appeared to score in the 25th minute, but had a shot by No. 15 wiped away because of an offside call.

No. 16 — also not listed on Lowry’s roster — missed a direct kick wide to the right.

In the back end, sophomore Nathan House had a nice deflection in front of an open net.

Spring Creek played better in the first half, Lowry owning more of the action late.

Smith made a save on a shot from freshman Alian Pacheco, and senior Enrique Armejo rifled a kick high just before the break.

At halftime, the game was scoreless.

Lowry’s keeper made a nice save on a shot by May, but the Buckaroos could not convert on a corner kick — neither could the Spartans.

A direct kick by junior Connor Knotts was tipped out, leading to another unsuccessful corner.

About five minutes into the second half, Lowry scored the game’s first goal — Pacheco putting a ball in the net with a header from a follow-up.

Spring Creek senior Spencer Anderson missed barely high on a cross after a nice pass by junior Kendrick Lee, but the Spartans essentially got a game-saving goal on the other end.

Against a penalty kick, Smith went down and then got his hands up and batted away the attempt by No. 22.

The Spartans also survived a series of corners, but they failed to net shots after a number of kicks from the corner flags on the other side.

Anderson made a few runs but Spring Creek did not generate much else, and he and May put too much sauce on consecutive direct kicks from near the middle of the field.

But, in the 51st minute, May once again — like he did in Friday’s 4-0 win over Fallon — worked through middle and drove a low shot into the frame, tying the score 1-1.

Just three minutes removed from his first score, he made an encore — weaving through multiple defenders and netting the clincher.

Smith made another stop against a direct kick, and the Spartans came from behind for a 2-1 victory over the Buckaroos.

Versus North Tahoe

Against the Lakers, despite giving up two goals that were taken off the board — the Spartans were never really threatened.

Anderson missed on a cross by junior Nathan Morrill, and Smith made a save on a direct kick.

In the 10th minute, Morrill drew a penalty on the left side in the North Tahoe box — Lee cleaning up the PK for a 1-0 lead.

Smith tallied multiple stops, and the Lakers missed a direct kick high.

Anderson took a shot that was stuffed by North Tahoe goalie, but Morrill put Spring Creek to the high side for good on the 20th minute.

In a 1-v-1 with the keeper, he won the battle for a 2-0 lead.

He nearly tallied his second goal a moment later but missed wide to the left.

The Lakers booked their lone goal in the 27th minute, senior Luke Buchanan posting the score.

Morrill skipped an attempt high from a pass by Anderson, and Buchanan netted a shot from distance on the right side on a direct kick — the ball bouncing off the keeper’s hands — but the Lakers made contact with the goalie and had the goal taken off the board.

At the break, the Spartans led 2-1.

Lee sent a direct kick high, but Morrill poured in his second score of the game moments later for a two-score lead.

Smith recorded some nice saves, and Lee missed a header wide.

Sophomore Sven Halvorsen scored on a direct kick, but the Lakers had a goal wiped away for the second time because of wiping out Smith.

In the end, the Spartans closed the Spring Creek Cup with a 3-1 victory and a 3-1 record.

Up Next

The Spartans (6-1-1) will open 3A North action at home, hosting Reno at 4:45 p.m. Friday and Truckee at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.