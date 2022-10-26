Spartans keep playoff hopes alive

WINNEMUCCA — The Spring Creek boys soccer team needs wins and help in order to qualify for the Division 3A North regional tournament.
On Tuesday, the Spartans did their part — posting a 2-0 road victory over Lowry.
Spring Creek scored one goal in each half, junior Nathan Morrill and sophomore Djrevan Demick tallying one goal apiece.
Both of the Spartans’ goals in the contest were set up with assists by sophomore Justin Miner.
Defensively, the shutout was preserved thanks to five saves by sophomore goalie Brady Smith.
Up Next
The Spartans (12-7-4 overall, 6-1-2 in league) will close out the regular season against Fallon at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, in Spring Creek.
In order to earn the No. 1 seed and win the 3A North-East league title, Spring Creek must win the match and have Elko lose to Lowry.
People are also reading…
A draw by the Indians would create a tiebreaker scenario.
In the first matchup of the year, the Spartans beat Fallon 4-0 on Aug. 26 during the Spring Creek Cup.
During the regular season, Spring Creek played the Greenwave to a 0-0 tie on Oct. 8, in Fallon.