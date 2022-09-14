Spartans play tough in 1-0 loss, 0-0 draw

RENO — While the Spring Creek boys soccer team did not win a game on its road trip, the Spartans played tough — allowing just one goal.

However, the Spartans were not able to produce any scores against McQueen or Bishop Manogue.

Versus McQueen

Against the defending 3A North champions, Spring Creek gave up a single goal in a 1-0 loss.

Sophomore Nick Hilson — who scored four goals on the weekend and three in a 5-2 win over Elko — provided the only score of the contest, set up by an assist from senior Ryan Range on a corner kick.

The Lancers took 22 shots in the match — seven of which were on-goal tries — and their goalie, senior Tommy Coombs, notched eight saves in the contest.

Versus Bishop Manogue

On Saturday, the Spartans were held scoreless for the fourth-consecutive match.

However, Spring Creek — despite its offensive slumber — was able to come away from the game without a loss.

The Spartans collectively kept the Miners off the scoreboard as well and walked away with a point in the standings on the heels of a 0-0 slugfest.

Freshman goalie Brady Smith made a clutch save on a penalty kick in the first half, and his defense rallied and made sledding tough for the Miners throughout the rest of the game.

Up Next

Spring Creek (6-4-2 overall, 0-3-1 against 3A North) will host Douglas at 4:45 p.m. Friday and South Tahoe at 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

The Friday contest versus Douglas marks a rematch of the Spartans’ final game of the 2021 season, a 5-1 loss to the Tigers during the Division 3A North regional quarterfinal.