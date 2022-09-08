Spring Creek beats Sparks, gets shut out by Truckee

TRUCKEE, California — The weekend was a mixed bag for the Spring Creek girls soccer team.
The Lady Spartans ended a streak of five-scoreless games Friday, Sept. 2, with a 2-0 road victory over Sparks in the 3A North opener for both clubs.
But, Spring Creek was blasted 5-0 in the second game of the road trip — closing with a 5-0 shutout loss at Truckee.
Versus Sparks
Against the Lady Railroaders, Spring Creek’s stretch of five straight games without putting a ball into the back of the net was broken with a two-goal spree.
Seniors Avery Beatty and Meagan Borresch each netted one shot in a 2-0 blanking of Sparks.
Versus Truckee
The Lady Spartans — facing perennial-power Truckee — found scoring hard to accomplish and stopping scores even more difficult in a 5-0 loss to the Lady Wolverines.
Up Next
Spring Creek will play its first 3A North home matches, taking on North Valleys at 4:45 p.m. Friday and facing Hug at 11:45 a.m. Saturday.