Spring Creek beats Sparks, gets shut out by Truckee

TRUCKEE, California — The weekend was a mixed bag for the Spring Creek girls soccer team.

The Lady Spartans ended a streak of five-scoreless games Friday, Sept. 2, with a 2-0 road victory over Sparks in the 3A North opener for both clubs.

But, Spring Creek was blasted 5-0 in the second game of the road trip — closing with a 5-0 shutout loss at Truckee.

Versus Sparks

Against the Lady Railroaders, Spring Creek’s stretch of five straight games without putting a ball into the back of the net was broken with a two-goal spree.

Seniors Avery Beatty and Meagan Borresch each netted one shot in a 2-0 blanking of Sparks.

Versus Truckee

The Lady Spartans — facing perennial-power Truckee — found scoring hard to accomplish and stopping scores even more difficult in a 5-0 loss to the Lady Wolverines.

Up Next

Spring Creek will play its first 3A North home matches, taking on North Valleys at 4:45 p.m. Friday and facing Hug at 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

"For having a lot of unknowns, I think we have a lot of room for growth," Krowe said. "We have been pretty spoiled the last few years with the teams we had. We had to go back to basics and go over more of the fundamental things, and I think we need to patient and understanding as coaches going forward."

