Spring Creek boys tie, win in North-East games

Spring Creek Spartans logo

DAYTON — Ideally, the Spring Creek boys soccer team would have loved a pair of wins in their opening road trip of Division 3A North-East contests.

But, the Spartans accomplished the next-best thing — tying one contest and winning the other — drawing even with Fernley and blanking Dayton 4-0.

Versus Fernley

Against the Vaqueros, neither team managed to score or shoot in large quantities — Spring Creek opening league play with a 0-0 tie.

Sophomore goalie Brady Smith made seven saves, the Vaqueros finished with seven shots on-goal and Fernley keeper Lucas Messerschmidt tallied nine stops against Spring Creek.

Versus Dayton

The Spartans broke into the 3A North-East win column Saturday with an easy victory over Dayton, shutting out the Dust Devils by a final score of 4-0.

Spring Creek consistent in its scoring, booking two goals in the first half and two more in the second — four players notching a goal apiece.

Sophomore Justin Miner, junior Nathan Morrill, sophomore Djrevan Demick and junior Jesper Johnsen each scored one time.

Senior Spencer Anderson set up his teammate with two assists, and Johnsen — along with his goal — and junior Aiden Boyle each dished an assist.

Up Next

The Spartans (7-6-3 overall, 1-0-1 in league) will play the Indians (6-9 overall, 2-0 in league) at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, at Adobe Middle School.

