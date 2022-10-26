Spring Creek keeps playoff hopes alive

The Spartans (11-6-4 overall, 5-0-2 in league) will play its most important game of the regular season, hosting the Indians (10-10 overall, 6-1 in league) at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, in Spring Creek, the game likely determining the 3A North-East champion.

On Sept. 27, junior Kendrick Lee scored on a penalty kick and gave Spring Creek a 1-0 victory over Elko, at Adobe Middle School.