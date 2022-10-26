 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Spring Creek keeps playoff hopes alive

  • 0
Spring Creek Spartans logo

WINNEMUCCA — The Spring Creek boys soccer team needs wins and help in order to qualify for the Division 3A North regional tournament.

On Tuesday, the Spartans did their part — posting a 2-0 road victory over Lowry.

Spring Creek scored one goal in each half, junior Nathan Morrill and sophomore Djrevan Demick tallying one goal apiece.

Both of the Spartans’ goals in the contest were set up with assists by sophomore Justin Miner.

Defensively, the shutout was preserved thanks to five saves by sophomore goalie Brady Smith.

Up Next

The Spartans (12-7-4 overall, 6-1-2 in league) will close out the regular season against Fallon at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, in Spring Creek.

In order to earn the No. 1 seed and win the 3A North-East league title, Spring Creek must win the match and have Elko lose to Lowry.

People are also reading…

A draw by the Indians would create a tiebreaker scenario.

In the first matchup of the year, the Spartans beat Fallon 4-0 on Aug. 26 during the Spring Creek Cup.

During the regular season, Spring Creek played the Greenwave to a 0-0 tie on Oct. 8, in Fallon.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Elko boys escape Spring Creek, 3-2

Elko boys escape Spring Creek, 3-2

The contest was interesting — to say the least — Elko sinking two penalty kicks and missing one, Spring Creek cashing its lone PK and both squads having one goal taken off the board.

Spartans flatten Dayton

Spartans flatten Dayton

The Spartans (11-6-4 overall, 5-0-2 in league) will play its most important game of the regular season, hosting the Indians (10-10 overall, 6-1 in league) at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, in Spring Creek, the game likely determining the 3A North-East champion.

On Sept. 27, junior Kendrick Lee scored on a penalty kick and gave Spring Creek a 1-0 victory over Elko, at Adobe Middle School.

Spartans beat Indians on PK

Spartans beat Indians on PK

The Spartans will host Lowry at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, in Spring Creek, and face the Greenwave at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in Fallon.

Elko will travel for a pair of road games, taking on the Wave at 3:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, in Fallon, and the Bucks at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in Winnemucca.

Spartans fall twice by one-score margins

Spartans fall twice by one-score margins

The Spartans (6-6-2 overall, 0-5-1 against 3A North) will travel and take on the Vaqueros at 4:45 p.m. Friday, in Fernley, and face the Dust Devils at 10 a.m. Saturday, in Dayton.

Spartans play tough in 1-0 loss, 0-0 draw

Spartans play tough in 1-0 loss, 0-0 draw

Spring Creek (6-4-2 overall, 0-3-1 against 3A North) will host Douglas at 4:45 p.m. Friday and South Tahoe at 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

The Friday contest versus Douglas marks a rematch of the Spartans’ final game of the 2021 season, a 5-1 loss to the Tigers during the Division 3A North regional quarterfinal.

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams hints that she might not stay retired

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News