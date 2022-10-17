Vaqueros walk off on Elko trailing 4-0

ELKO — When a team forfeits in the middle of a game, the occurrence is rare.
Some may have never or ever will see it happen.
However, in Saturday’s boys soccer game — Fernley forfeited at halftime and walked off the field against Elko.
The Indians were in full control at the break, leading 4-0 at the time.
Senior Miguel Abarca sparked Elko’s offense with two first-half goals, and juniors Nico Avila and Leo Pulgar notched one goal apiece.
As a team, the Indians assisted three of their four scores — senior Tristan Payson, junior Andres Lopez and senior Langston Bonafide dishing one each.
On the defensive end of the field, junior goalie Francisco Talamantes tallied two saves for the Elko.
People are also reading…
With the 4-0 victory, Elko improved to 10-10 overall on the season and 6-1 in league play of the Division 3A North-East.
Up Next
The Indians will take on the Spartans (11-6-4 overall, 5-0-2 in league) at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, in Spring Creek, the victor in the driver’s seat for the conference title and a first-round bye for the 3A North regional tournament.
In the first meeting, Spring Creek earned a 1-0 victory on a penalty kick by junior Kendrick Lee on Sept. 27, at Adobe Middle School.