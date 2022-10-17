 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vaqueros walk off on Elko trailing 4-0

Nico Avila

Elko's Nico Avila lines a rebound around a pair of Dayton defenders for one of his three goals on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Adobe Middle School. He also made three assists, and the Indians rolled off a 14-0 victory in the homecoming game. On Saturday, Oct. 15, Avila scored a goal in a 4-0 victory over Fernley, which forfeited at halftime.

 ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press

ELKO — When a team forfeits in the middle of a game, the occurrence is rare.

Some may have never or ever will see it happen.

However, in Saturday’s boys soccer game — Fernley forfeited at halftime and walked off the field against Elko.

The Indians were in full control at the break, leading 4-0 at the time.

Senior Miguel Abarca sparked Elko’s offense with two first-half goals, and juniors Nico Avila and Leo Pulgar notched one goal apiece.

As a team, the Indians assisted three of their four scores — senior Tristan Payson, junior Andres Lopez and senior Langston Bonafide dishing one each.

On the defensive end of the field, junior goalie Francisco Talamantes tallied two saves for the Elko.

With the 4-0 victory, Elko improved to 10-10 overall on the season and 6-1 in league play of the Division 3A North-East.

Up Next

The Indians will take on the Spartans (11-6-4 overall, 5-0-2 in league) at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, in Spring Creek, the victor in the driver’s seat for the conference title and a first-round bye for the 3A North regional tournament.

In the first meeting, Spring Creek earned a 1-0 victory on a penalty kick by junior Kendrick Lee on Sept. 27, at Adobe Middle School.

