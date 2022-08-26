WATCH NOW: Sunburned: Indians pummeled in second half by Eldorado

ELKO — At halftime of Thursday’s boys soccer match between Elko and Eldorado, the score was deadlocked scoreless.

But, the Sundevils brought quickness, strength, physicality and an unrelenting pressure in the second half that the Indians could not match.

The 5A South school from Henderson turned the tables and rolled to a 5-0 victory.

In the early going, the Sundevils possessed the ball with more regularity and found a number of volleys in front of Elko’s net but junior goalkeeper Francisco Talamantes made several nice stops and staved off numerous corner kicks as well.

On the other end, the Indians struggled with possession — rarely advancing the ball past midfield.

In the 10th minute, junior Nico Avila found the Indians’ best chance toward the Eldorado frame and created a scoring opportunity in the middle — freeing himself but sending his shot wide to the left of the goal.

Defensively, junior Jonathan Jaimes made a nice deflection in the back row — rotating over from his right to the left side — Elko also gaining nice plays by juniors Victor Lopez, Miguel Gaytan and Fidel Ruiz.

Talamantes laid out and tipped a direct kick away from the lower-right portion of Elko’s frame.

Senior Miguel Abarca launched a DK for the Indians on the other end, but the ball was collected in the air by senior keeper Eric Hodges.

In the 23rd minute, Talamantes made another incredible save and the Sundevils lined a shot barely over the crossbar in the 27th minute.

Just before the break, Elko junior Langston Bonafide pushed the pace down the right edge and crossed a pass to Avila in the middle but the ball was stolen.

At the half, the Indians and Sundevils found themselves in a 0-0 tie.

However, Eldorado poured in the first goal of the game immediately after the reset — junior Angel Reveles De La Cruz opening a 1-0 lead in the middle.

Less than five minutes into the second half, the Sundevils went up two with a cross from the right side to the opposite post — senior Jordan Rodriguez sneaking a shot inside the upright.

The Indians really only made one advance toward Eldorado’s goal with a drive down the right sideline by freshman Zuriel Mildren.

In the 42nd minute, Eldorado cashed in again — senior Esteban Paz lining a direct kick along the ground past Elko’s wall and out of the keeper’s sight.

The Sundevils grabbed a 4-0 lead in the 55th minute, selling and receiving a call for a penalty kick — booted home by Hodges, who had been replaced in the goal.

Just before the end of the match, an Eldorado player, possibly senior Sebastian Puentes — number not clearly visible — went to the ground and toe-poked a shot from the middle to the right side of the frame for the capping blow.

The Sundevils came to life with a huge second half and rolled to a 5-0 victory over the Indians.

Up Next

In their second game of the Spring Creek Cup, the Indians (2-2) will take on SECTA at 12:30 p.m. Friday, at Spring Creek High School.