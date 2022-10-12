Wolverine wrap-up: Lady Wolverines are 2-6 in league on hardwood

WEST WENDOVER — Following an 0-2 start to league play in the Division 2A North, the West Wendover volleyball team has gone 2-4 against conference opponents.

After being swept by North Tahoe and losing a four-set contest versus Incline, the Lady Wolverines dropped another four-set contest to Battle Mountain.

West Wendover gained its first conference win on Sept. 23, sweeping Coral Academy of Science-Reno in three sets on the road.

Senior Esmeralda Flores led the offense with five kills, four aces and a block — junior Adara Griffith notching four putaways, a team-high five aces and a roster-best four digs.

The offense was capped with a kill each by senior Mia Pinedo, junior Citlali Hernandez and senior Merry Dispirito.

As a team, the Lady Wolverines served a ridiculous 20 aces — senior Jocelyn Guzman adding four kills, Pinedo serving two and Dispirito dropping one.

Hernandez, Pinedo and Dispirito also blocked one shot each.

Defensively, senior Jaquelin Montalvo made three digs and Hernandez dug up two shots — Guzman and junior Xitlaly Flores adding a dig apiece.

Guzman topped the roster with six assists.

After the victory, however, West Wendover dropped a three-set sweep in Lovelock.

The Lady Wolverines also lost in three sets at home to crosstown rival Wendover (Utah).

Resuming 2A North action, West Wendover was taken down in four sets at home by Yerington.

On Saturday, the Lady Wolverines tallied their second league win — downing Silver Stage in three frames.

Griffith topped the offense with 11 nine kills, served an ace and led the defense with four digs.

Pinedo and Esmeralda Flores each made two putaways, Flores pacing the team with four aces and adding two digs — Pinedo tacking on three digs.

Xitlaly Flores and Hernandez made on dig each; Hernandez serving two aces.

Dispirito served an ace, booked the team’s only block and added two digs — Guzman posting an ace, a roster-high 13 assists and a team-best four digs.

Junior Pricila Simental dished two assists and dug up a shot.

But, West Wendover followed its second league victory with two-straight losses — being swept for the second time by North Tahoe, on Monday, and losing in three for the second time to Wendover (Utah) as well on Tuesday.

Up Next

The Lady Wolverines will host Coral Academy at 6 p.m. MST on Friday, then take on Lovelock at noon MST on Saturday, in West Wendover.

Boys Soccer

West Wendover’s boys soccer team started the season 8-2-1 overall and 3-0 in league play, but the Wolverines have embarked on a three-game skid of blowout defeats.

The Wolverines were demolished on the road by North Tahoe with the score at 8-3 and were then spanked 8-1 in Incline.

On Oct. 7, the Lakers hammered the Wolverines for the second time by a tally of 8-1 in West Wendover.

Up Next

The Wolverines (8-5-1 overall, 3-3 in league) will look to beat Sage Ridge for the second time at 3 p.m. MST on Friday, in West Wendover.

Girls Soccer

West Wendover’s girls soccer team has yet to win a game, opening the season with an 0-11 mark and a 0-9 record in conference play.

The Lady Wolverines has been shut out eight times and been outscored 85-4 on the year.

North Tahoe took down West Wendover by a score of 10-0, and Incline rolled off a 7-0 home victory over the Lady Wolverines.

White Pine blanked the Lady Wolverines 6-0, in West Wendover, and Battle Mountain beat the Lady Wolverines for the second time by a tally of 4-0.

On Friday, the Lady Lakers rattled off a 12-0 road victory — sweeping the season series by a total of 22-0.

Up Next

The Lady Wolverines (0-11 overall, 0-9 in league) will host Sage Ridge at 1 p.m. MST on Friday, and face Yerington at 11 a.m. MST on Saturday, in West Wendover.