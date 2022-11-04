Wolverines bounced by Incline, 3-0

TAHOE VISTA, California — On Oct. 29, the West Wendover boys soccer team lost to Incline for the second time of the season, falling at home by a score of 3-0.

On Friday, the Wolverines were beaten by the Highlanders for the third time in three matches — Incline bouncing West Wendover from the semifinal round of the Division 2A Nevada State Boys Soccer Championships in another 3-0 ballgame.

Early on, the Highlanders worked the left side of the field — plays created by senior Dilan Sandoval.

From the middle and on the right edge, senior Anthony Garcia missed high on several occasions — including on a bicycle kick.

For the Wolverines, sophomore goalie Trae Hendriks tallied multiple saves and received some solid help in the back end by senior Eduardo Correa.

After playing on the defensive end of the field for much of the first portion of the half, West Wendover flipped the field and earned a direct kick from distance by senior Eduardo Badillo — who knocked his shot into the outside-right of the frame.

Garcia nearly poked in another bicycle kick but lifted the ball over the crossbar, and Badillo sent a nice direct kick into the middle of the box and several Wolverines — including junior William Martinez and freshman Alonzo Carrillo — made good runs toward the frame but were unable to body the ball into the net.

For a brief stretch, West Wendover received a healthy serving of corner kicks but failed to capitalize on any of the boots from the flag — Incline clearing the ball away from harm in front of its net.

The Wolverines received solid play from the right side and in the middle of the field by Martinez and sophomore Issac Gomez, leading to a large number of the offensive opportunities with Badillo.

Hendriks made a nice grab off the turf as he came forward for a sliding stop, but the Highlanders went to the front for good in the 22nd minute.

From the right side, Garcia rocketed a line drive across the pitch and into the upper-left corner of the frame for a 1-0 lead.

On an indirect kick, he touched the ball second and hit a shot into the middle for a Hendriks save.

The Wolverines were called for a foul on the left side, just beyond the box, but Incline’s direct kick sailed over the crowd and across the field.

From the right wing, Sandoval poked a shot wide to the right — Hendriks going down low for a nice save on a hard shot from the right side.

Correa bombed a direct kick high and wide right for the Wolverines, and Incline grabbed a two-score lead just before the break.

From the right side to the left, senior Patricio Real rifled a low roller across the field to the opposite-left post for a 2-0 advantage at the half.

The Highlanders struck quickly to start the second half as well.

Less than a minute into the period, freshman Alexis Soto scored on a direct-kick assist from senior Samuel Hillman — Soto winning a ball after a deflection and poking the score across the face of the keeper to the right side of the frame and opening the eventual final score of 3-0.

Real hit a shot over the crossbar after a direct kick by Hillman, the ball headed away from the net by Correa.

Senior Leonardo Flores-Salazar missed wide to the right, and Hendriks made a great grab out of the air on a well-struck header by sophomore Jaime Perez.

From right edge — with a great look — senior Armando Reyes barely missed high over the top-left corner of the frame.

Badillo launched a corner kick for the Wolverines, who were unable to possess, touch and strike the ball.

Hendriks made another stop against a shot by Garcia, and West Wendover began to create some scoring opportunities of its own.

Correa nailed a shot that was saved by the goalie, and a direct kick by Badillo on the ground to Correa was stuffed by Incline’s wall.

Carrillo’s direct kick from the right wing flew high and wide to the left, and the Wolverines were unable to convert on another corner kick.

On the other end, sophomore Alonzo Ceballos was inserted in the frame and made a number of good saves — both in the frame and coming out toward open shots.

In the end, West Wendover’s season closed with a 3-0 loss to Incline.

The Wolverines finished the year with an 11-7-1 overall record, a 5-4 conference mark and an 0-1 trip to the state tourney.