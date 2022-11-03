Wolverines play Friday in 2A state tourney

WEST WENDOVER — For the Division 2A boys soccer season, there are no teams from the South — the North consisting of eight teams.

Without a regional tournament, the Division 2A Nevada State Boys Soccer Championships will begin on Friday — No. 3 West Wendover (11-6-1 overall, 5-4 in league) earning a dance with No. 2 Incline (8-3-1 overall, 8-1-1 in league) in the first semifinal.

The game is set for 9 a.m. Friday, at North Tahoe Regional Park, weather permitting.

During the regular season, the Highlanders claimed victories in each of the meetings — the contests becoming closer along the way.

In the first matchup, Incline wrecked the Wolverines 8-1 on Sept. 24, at Incline Village.

The Highlanders poured in five goals in the first half — leading 5-0 at the break — and allowed one score in the second half but added three more goals of their own.

On Saturday, the Wolverines played a much more competitive brand of soccer but lost the regular-season finale by a tally of 3-0 — allowing one goal in the first half and two more in the second.

Game Time

The first Division 2A Nevada State Boys Soccer Championships semifinal between the No. 3 Wolverines and the No. 2 Highlanders is scheduled to kick off at 9 a.m. Friday, at North Tahoe Regional Park — weather permitting — in Tahoe Vista, California.