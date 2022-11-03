 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Wolverines play Friday in 2A state tourney

  • 0
West Wendover logo

WEST WENDOVER — For the Division 2A boys soccer season, there are no teams from the South — the North consisting of eight teams.

Without a regional tournament, the Division 2A Nevada State Boys Soccer Championships will begin on Friday — No. 3 West Wendover (11-6-1 overall, 5-4 in league) earning a dance with No. 2 Incline (8-3-1 overall, 8-1-1 in league) in the first semifinal.

The game is set for 9 a.m. Friday, at North Tahoe Regional Park, weather permitting.

During the regular season, the Highlanders claimed victories in each of the meetings — the contests becoming closer along the way.

In the first matchup, Incline wrecked the Wolverines 8-1 on Sept. 24, at Incline Village.

The Highlanders poured in five goals in the first half — leading 5-0 at the break — and allowed one score in the second half but added three more goals of their own.

People are also reading…

On Saturday, the Wolverines played a much more competitive brand of soccer but lost the regular-season finale by a tally of 3-0 — allowing one goal in the first half and two more in the second.

Game Time

The first Division 2A Nevada State Boys Soccer Championships semifinal between the No. 3 Wolverines and the No. 2 Highlanders is scheduled to kick off at 9 a.m. Friday, at North Tahoe Regional Park — weather permitting — in Tahoe Vista, California.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Shaq is fed up with ‘idiot’ Nets star Kyrie Irving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News