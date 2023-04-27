ELKO — On Tuesday, the Elko softball team was shut out and shut down by North Valleys in a 12-0 loss.

The Lady Indians fell victim to the pitching of Brittney Byram, who allowed just one hit — striking out 17 batters and walking just one.

In the top of the third, the Lady Panthers broke a scoreless battle with three runs with two outs.

Kelsee Grow scored on a single by Abegail Byram — who crossed on a wild pitch — and Lola Robie crossed Staci Davis with a base knock.

North Valleys pushed its lead to 5-0 with two runs in the top of the fourth, each coming with two away.

Grow rolled home on a wild pitch, and Karli Klein drove in Jordan Gainey with a single on the ground up the middle.

In the home half of the fourth, the Lady Indians gained their lone hit of the contest.

Junior Alea Benitez led off with a line-drive triple the opposite way to right field, but she was stranded with a pair of strikeouts and a popup to second base.

Elko gained its second baserunner in the bottom of the fifth; junior Kaci Red working a two-out walk but left on base with Brittney Byrum’s third strikeout of the frame — the third such inning in five tries.

The game really got away from the Lady Indians in the top of the sixth, North Valleys plating four runs.

Brianna Ramirez crossed on a base knock by Klein up the middle, and Davis ripped a two-RBI single to center and drove in Gainey and Klein — Elko not hitting the cutoff and letting runners advance a base on the throw home on each hit.

With two outs, Davis scored on a passed ball for a 9-0 lead.

After retiring the Lady Indians in order for the fourth time in the bottom of the sixth, the Lady Panthers capped the scoring with a three-run seventh.

Klein scored Ramirez with a single to center, Gainey crossed an error — Klein crossing on a passed ball with two outs.

In the home half, Elko went down one-two-three for the fifth time — losing 12-0.

Benitez notched the Lady Indians’ lone hit, finishing 1-for-3 with a triple — Elko batting 1-for-22 as a team.

In the circle, freshman Taylor Hunton took the loss — allowing 12 runs (seven earned) on 17 hits with seven strikeouts and one walk over seven innings.

NORTH VALLEYS — 003 204 3 — (12)(17)0

ELKO — 000 000 0 — 011