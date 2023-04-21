CARLIN — With a commanding victory over the defending 1A state champion, the Carlin softball team improved to 6-1 on the season.

On Tuesday, the Lady Railroaders run-ruled Wells 21-10 in five innings.

The Lady Leopards led 2-0 after the first inning, but Carlin took a four-run lead with a six-run second.

In the third, Wells plated one run in the away half — the Lady Roaders going up by seven with a four-run home half.

With the score at 10-3 after the third, Carlin allowed four runs in the top of the fourth — Wells trimming the margin to three at 10-7 — but the Lady Railroaders kept their foot on the gas pedal and tacked on another six-run frame in the bottom half.

Wells capped its scoring with a three-run fifth, but the Lady Leopards could not keep Carlin off the scoreboard or extend the game to sixth.

The Lady Roaders plated five runs in the home half of the fifth and walked off early with an 11-run, 21-10 victory for a run-rule win.

Sophomore Caileigh Shilts had a day at the dish, hitting 4-for-5 with a double — piling up five RBI and scoring one run.

Sophomore Adian Adams batted 2-for-3 with a triple, scored three times and drove in two.

Freshman Hallie Ziegler went 1-for-1 and twice.

Freshman Kayona Christensen was 1-for-2 with a triple with five RBI as well, scoring three runs of her own.

Junior Danyel Micheli finished 1-for-3 with a double and four RBI, and senior Addison Melendez closed 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run.

Carlin generated a pile of offense without hits.

Senior Krista Housley scored three runs and drove in two, senior Allie Landrith crossed a team-high four times and tallied an RBI and freshman JaNessa Macarelli-Anderson scored two runs and drove in one.

Freshman Haylee Warren scored two times.

As a team, Carlin stole 11 bases — led by four swipes by Landrith and two apiece from Adams and Ziegler.

Warren, Christensen and Shilts each stole once.

In the circle, Micheli earned the complete-game — allowing 10 runs (six earned) on 11 hits with seven strikeouts and no walks across five innings.

For Wells, five players amassed multiple hits.

Junior Matti Kooi batted a perfect 2-for-2 with two RBI and a run.

Freshman Adriana Aguilar hit 2-for-3 — both hits going for triples — scoring two runs and driving in one.

Sophomore Elizabeth Rivera was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI — freshman Grace Otto finishing 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI.

Junior Tiffany Higbee batted 2-for-3 with an RBI and scored a run.

Junior Samantha Iveson went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, and sophomore Gizelle Flores was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Without hits, senior Mia Frausto scored two runs and sophomore Rayna Hammons crossed once.

Hammons and Iveson each stole one base.

In the circle, Iveson was handed the loss — allowing 10 runs (seven earned) on five hits with five walks and two Ks across two frames.

In relief, Otto gave up 11 runs on three hits with five walks and two strikeouts over 2-2/3.

WELLS — 201 43 — (10)(12)3

CARLIN — 064 65 — (21)(10)5

Up Next

The Lady Railroaders (6-1 overall) were scheduled to play Pahranagat Valley for a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Friday, in Carlin, and host Mineral County in a twin bill at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The Lady Leopards (4-7 overall) were slated to host Oasis Academy in a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Friday, in Wells.