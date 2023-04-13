SPRING CREEK — The first game of the series between the Elko and Spring Creek softball teams was a spirited battle.

After building a 3-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning, the Lady Indians saw the Lady Spartans answer with three of their own in the bottom of the sixth — tying the game.

Each team produced a run in the seventh inning, advancing to extra innings with the score at 4-4.

In the eighth, Elko went to a small-ball approach and bunted successfully with regularity — scoring three runs — and hung on in the home half for a 7-4 victory in the opener.

The Lady Indians stranded two runners in the top of the first — junior Alea Benitez reaching on a leadoff error and sophomore Addison Seipp drawing a two-out walk — Spring Creek junior Chloe Patzer shutting down the frame with her second strikeout.

The Lady Spartans worked three walks in the bottom of the first; Patzer leading off with a free pass and taking second on a passed ball — Seipp gunning the runner down with a throw from behind the plate.

Freshman Mackenzie Morfin earned a walk, and sophomore Alyson Clarke saw four pitches out of the zone with two outs.

But, both runners were left on base with Elko freshman Taylor Hunton’s second punchout of the frame.

All Elko managed in the top of the second was a one-out single by junior Holly Hernandez.

The Lady Indians retired Spring Creek in order in the home half.

In the top of the third, Elko sophomore Kallista Crouch reached on a one-out error in right field — Seipp working a two-out walk.

But, both runners were stranded with another strikeout by Patzer.

Hunton fanned the first two batters in the bottom half, and the Lady Indians recorded another one-two-three defensive frame with a fly out to senior Nikole Grover in center field.

Elko finally broke the scoreless stalemate in the top of the fourth.

Hernandez drew a one-out free pass, junior Tandi Ratliff singled on the ground to right field and Grover loaded the bases with a bunt on a fielder’s choice that did not record and out.

An error at short on a groundball by Benitez allowed Hernandez and Ratliff to cross, and Grover crossed on a sacrifice fly to right by Crouch — opening a 3-0 lead.

Spring Creek sophomore Hannah Montoya hit a two-out single up the middle, but she was stuck on base with a 6-3 groundout by Benitez to junior Amaja Meza.

In the top of the fifth, the Lady Indians fell one-two-three — Spring Creek mounting only a leadoff base knock by senior Kylie Harris on the bottom half.

Hernandez led off with a single for Elko in the top of the sixth, but the Lady Spartans retired the next three hitters in order.

Spring Creek made its push in the home half, Morfin and sophomore Ashlynn Sorenson each reaching on leadoff errors in right field and second base.

Clarke worked a walk and loaded the bases, and Montoya drove in Morfin as she was hit by a pitch.

Following two strikeouts, the Lady Spartans scored two runs — Morfin crossing on a bases-loaded walk to sophomore Jenny Ramicone and Clarke scoring on another bases-crammed free pass for freshman Ava Cauley.

With the game tied 3-3, Hunton limited the damage with a looking strikeout with the bases punched.

In the top of the seventh, Elko senior Ariah Sandoval thumped a one-out double to left field — scoring on a line drive to center by Seipp.

Despite grounding out on two straight at-bats, the Lady Indians led 4-3.

But, the Lady Spartans never backed down — Morfin leading off with a triple to right field.

After a strikeout, Clarke tied the game — driving in Morfin with a base knock to left field.

But, Elko escaped the potential walk-off with a 6-3 groundout and a strikeout.

The game advanced to the eighth inning with the score tied at 4-4.

Hernandez led off with a walk, Ratliff laid down a perfect bunt and reached with an error as the throw from in front of the plate sailed down the line in right field — allowing Ratliff to roll all the way to third and Hernandez to score.

Grover also bunted and reached after some indecision at third, and Benitez drove in Ratliff with a sac bunt.

With another bunt by Crouch — who reached on a fielder’s choice — Grover opened a 7-4 lead.

A popup in foul ground was reeled in by Montoya for the second out, Seipp was intentionally walked and Spring Creek escaped further damage with a running snag in center by Sorenson.

The Lady Spartans opened the bottom of the eight with some momentum, earning a leadoff single to center by Harris and a walk by Ramicone.

But, Benitez made a great play at short — diving for a grounder and tossing to Hernandez for the lead out at third.

Hunton ended the game with consecutive strikeouts with the tying run at the plate, Elko hanging on for a 7-4 victory.

Hernandez went 2-for-2 and scored twice for the Lady Indians, and Seipp finished 1-for-2 with an RBI.

Ratliff hit 1-for-3 and scored two runs, and Sandoval was 1-for-5 with a run scored.

Without a hit, Benitez tallied a team-high three RBI and Crouch drove in two runs — Grover scoring two times.

For the Lady Spartans, Harris hit 2-for-4 — Clarke batting 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run.

Montoya closed 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Morfin went 1-for-4 with a triple and crossed twice.

Without knocks, Cauley and Ramicone drove in one run each — Sorenson scoring one time.

In the circle, Hunton earned the complete-game win — allowing four runs (just one earned) on five hits with 15 strikeouts and seven walks over eight frames.

Patzer also went the distance in the loss, giving up seven runs — three earned — on five hits with five strikeouts and five free passes across eight innings.

ELKO — 000 300 13 — 752

SPRING CREEK — 000 003 10 — 457

Up Next

The Lady Indians (9-3 overall, 2-2 in league) and the Lady Spartans (7-9 overall, 1-3 in league) will close three-game series with a doubleheader at noon Friday, in Spring Creek.