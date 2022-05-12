Elko melts down in 4th against Lowry

WINNEMUCCA — For three innings Thursday, the Elko softball team looked good — setting itself in position for a potential win — the No. 5 Lady Indians jumping to a 3-1 lead over No. 4 Lowry in the first round of the Division 3A North regional tournament.

How quickly things can change.

At the end of the fourth inning, the game was over — the Lady Indians allowing a 17-run onslaught in the frame — the Lady Buckaroos winning 18-3 due to the 15-run rule.

Elko scored two run in the first inning.

Sophomore Alea Benitez led off with a walk, and sophomore Candice Kley hit a one-out single to short.

With runners on second and third and two outs, sophomore Ella Rainwater drew a walk and loaded the bases.

Freshman Elizabeth Romero ripped a base knock to left — driving in Benitez and Kley — giving the Lady Indians a 2-0 lead.

In the home half, Lowry also scored a run with two outs.

Senior Kenzi Dowd-Smith tripled on a fly ball to right field that was misplayed and scored on a double up the middle by senior Bailey Hayes, making the score 2-1.

The Lady Indians were retired in order in the top of the second, but all Lowry managed in the bottom half was a two-out walk to sophomore Maddison McClure.

In the away half of the third, Elko plated its final run.

Sophomore Bryleigh Cervantes led off with a single up the gut, and Kley drew a free pass — runners placed on second and third with a groundout by sophomore Amaja Meza.

Rainwater scored Cervantes with a deep fly ball to right-center, opening a two-run lead.

In the bottom of the third, sophomore Savannah Stoker reached on an infield single to second and an error at third allowed Dowd-Smith to reach base.

But, Benitez laid out and made a diving snag at short and tossed to second — doubling off Stoker — Rainwater closing the frame with a strikeout.

Elko went down one-two-three in the top of the fourth, and the wheels came off as the Lady Indians lost their heads in the home half.

Lowry sophomore Hayden Case drew a leadoff walk, senior Kadence Cooney laid down a bunt and the bases were punched full with a free pass to sophomore Cambria Tisue.

The Lady Indians gained an out on the lead runners with a 5-2 groundout from sophomore Holly Hernandez to Romero at the plate, but junior Shelbie Hoyt thumped a two-run single up the middle — tying the game at 3-3.

Dowd-Smith hit a weak pop fly down the line in right field — no play made by anyone at first, second or in the outfield — and scored senior Peyton Cassinelli, giving the Lady Bucks the lead for good.

Hayes hit a line drive to right field, the ball misplayed on the ground — rolling all the way to the wall — Hoyt, Stoker and Dowd-Smith all scoring on the play.

Junior Megan Cook benefited from an error at short, Hayes rolling home and opening an 8-3 lead.

Following a pitching change, another error at short on a groundball by Case gave Cook a stroll across the plate.

Cooney walked, and the Lady Bucks double-stole — senior Saige Kirshech taking second and Case swiping home.

The bases were loaded after another free pass to McClure, but Elko notched the second out with a fly ball to Hernandez at third.

However, Stoker walked and drove in Kirshech — Dowd-Smith watching four pitches out of the zone and scoring Tisue.

Hayes poked a two-RBI base knock to center field — driving in Cassinelli and Stoker — and a grounder to short by Cook was botched, Dowd-Smith scoring on the play for a 15-3 lead.

The bases were juiced once more with a walk to Case – the ninth free pass of the inning — and the game closed on the next swing, Cooney lifting a fly ball to right field that should have been caught.

The ball fell and allowed Hayes, Cook and Case to score — the Lady Bucks walking off early — Lowry winning 18-3 in four innings.

Hayes went 3-for-4 with a double, drove in five runs and scored twice.

Cooney finished 2-for-3 with a three-run triple and scored one run — Dowd-Smith finishing 2-for-3 with a triple, scoring three times and driving in two runs.

Stoker hit 1-for-2 with an RBI and two runs, and Hoyt was 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored.

Without a knock, Cook scored twice and drove in a run — Tisue, Cassinelli and Case each crossing twice and Kirshech rolling home once.

For Elko, Kley went 1-for-1 with a run scored — Romero going 1-for-2 with two RBI and Cervantes also hitting 1-for-2 with a run scored.

Without hits, Rainwater drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and Benitez scored once.

Cooney was the winning pitcher, allowing three runs on three hits with four strikeouts and three walks in four frames.

Rainwater took the loss, giving up nine runs — eight earned — on seven hits with five walks and a strikeout through 3-1/3 innings.

Junior Anndria Kay allowed three-unearned runs on no hits with two walks without recording an out, and senior Abagail Whitted gave up six runs (two earned) on two hits with four free passes in 2/3 of a frame.

ELKO — 201 0 — 335

LOWRY — 100 (17) — (18)90

Up Next

The Lady Indians will play the loser of the Friday afternoon contest between No. 2 North Valleys and No. 3 Fallon, the elimination contest set for 10 a.m. Friday, at Lowry High School, in Winnemucca.

